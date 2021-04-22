'We're buzzing!' Brit Awards to welcome back music fans

Though the U.K. has Europe's highest coronavirus death toll of more than 127,000, restrictions are slowly being eased following a sharp fall in new infections in the wake of a stringent lockdown and the rapid rollout of vaccines.

As part of that easing of restrictions, which has already seen schools reopen and pubs allowed to serve food and drink in outdoor settings, the government is trialing ways to allow audiences back at indoor cultural events.

The Events Research Programme is looking at how venues can restart large events and welcome crowds back safely this summer, by which time the government hopes many of the curbs that have been in place since last March will have been ditched.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said this year's awards will be particularly special as they will “reunite live audiences with the best of British talent for the first time in a year, while providing a vital opportunity to see how we can get large crowds back safely as soon as possible.”

In addition to Dua Lipa, organizers said Griff, Arlo Parks and Headie One are among the artists scheduled to perform during the ceremony, which will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall.