What I'm doing: A daily 'Coronavirus' drawing, plus animal movies

EDITOR'S NOTE: Today we share what one of our readers has been watching, reading and doing. Pauline Sensenig is a Sioux City artist whose work has been exhibited at the Sioux City Art Center.

What I’m watching: I am watching more movies from streaming services than ever before. My favorites have been “A Street Cat Named Bob” and “Patrick.” Both films are entertaining while making an animal the star! “Street Cat” is an adult documentary while “Patrick” is a family flick.

What I’m reading: Yes, I’m reading. Just finished “Cooking for Picasso” by Camille Aubray. I picked the book for my book club; however, we aren’t able to discuss it at this time.

What I'm doing: What I am doing is a daily “Coronavirus” drawing ... after all I am an artist and can’t help but to make art, and I have plenty of paper! The drawings are morphing into colorful, organic shapes. I don’t know what I’ll do with this series, but I have been sending the images to my 12-year-old granddaughter and she has been giving each drawing a name. She makes everything FUN!