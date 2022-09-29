What to expect during Dolphins vs. Bengals, National Coffee Day 2022, and more trending topics

Here's a look at trending topics for today, Sept. 29:

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins outlasted the Buffalo Bills last week to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2018.

The early going for the Cincinnati Bengals has been surprising, too, but in a different way.

The defending AFC champions lost their first two games before rediscovering their 2021 chemistry and beating the New York Jets 27-12 on Sunday.

The Dolphins snuck out of last week’s hyped showdown with a 21-19 win over the Bills thanks to some clock mismanagement at the end. Buffalo ran out of time trailing by two points and trying to get in position for a potential game-winning field goal.

National Coffee Day 2022

National Coffee Day is Thursday, Sept. 29. If you start every morning with a Cup of Joe, it’s the perfect holiday to take advantage of free coffee offers.

Krispy Kreme has one of the best National Coffee Day deals. They’re offering a free coffee and doughnut to rewards members. Your breakfast of champions is officially covered.

If you’re a DD Perks member, you can grab a free medium or iced coffee on National Coffee Day. This deal does require you to make a purchase, but what goes better with coffee than a doughnut?

Sanibel Causeway

At least three sections of the Sanibel Causeway were washed away by storm surge from Hurricane Ian, according to video from CNN affiliates WBBH and WPLG, severing the Sanibel and Captiva islands' only connection to Florida's mainland.

The videos from the causeway show two portions of the ramp to both bridges washed away, as well as a stretch of roadway that crossed an island in the middle of the causeway.

A portion of the Sanibel Causeway Bridge "was damaged/washed out," Lieutenant Gregory S. Bueno with the Public Affairs Division of Florida Highway Patrol told CNN. All lanes of the bridge are currently closed and the severity of the closure is listed as "major," according to Florida 511.

