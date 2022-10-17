What to expect in Monday Night Football, BTS members take hiatus for military service, and more trending news

Here's a look at trending topics for today, Oct. 17.

Broncos

Get ready for the risk-taking, head-scratching and second-guessing when the Denver Broncos visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

Brandon Staley and Nathaniel Hackett are among the most scrutinized head coaches in the NFL because of their sideline strategies, and both are coming off games where their calls loomed large in the outcome.

The Chargers (3-2) escaped Cleveland with a two-point win when Cade York’s 54-yard field-goal attempt sailed right, taking Staley off the hook for going for it on fourth-and-1 in his own territory, up two with 1:14 remaining and the Browns out of timeouts.

Ballon d'Or 2022

It is likely to mark the end of an era.

Karim Benzema is the overwhelming favorite to win the Ballon d'Or on Monday, and the Real Madrid star's expected success could finally signal the end of the stranglehold Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have had on the award.

Either Messi or Ronaldo have won the Ballon d'Or 12 of the 13 times the prestigious trophy has been awarded in the last 14 years -- including sharing it 10 consecutive years between 2008 and 2017 -- with Luka Modric the only player to win it during that time frame in 2018.

BTS

Members of BTS, the K-pop supergroup, are planning to undertake military service, the band's record label confirmed Monday, with Jin, the oldest member, aiming to start the process at the end of the month.

Military service is mandatory in South Korea, where almost all able-bodied men are required to serve in the army for 18 months by the time they are 28 years old.

South Korea's parliament passed a bill in 2020 allowing pop stars -- namely those who "excel in popular culture and art" -- to defer their service until the age of 30.

Ezra Miller

Georgia gubernatorial debate