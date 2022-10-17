What to expect in Monday Night Football, BTS members take hiatus for military service, and more trending news

Here's a look at trending topics for today, Oct. 17.
Broncos
Get ready for the risk-taking, head-scratching and second-guessing when the Denver Broncos visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.
Brandon Staley and Nathaniel Hackett are among the most scrutinized head coaches in the NFL because of their sideline strategies, and both are coming off games where their calls loomed large in the outcome.
The Chargers (3-2) escaped Cleveland with a two-point win when Cade York’s 54-yard field-goal attempt sailed right, taking Staley off the hook for going for it on fourth-and-1 in his own territory, up two with 1:14 remaining and the Browns out of timeouts.
Ballon d'Or 2022
It is likely to mark the end of an era.
Karim Benzema is the overwhelming favorite to win the Ballon d'Or on Monday, and the Real Madrid star's expected success could finally signal the end of the stranglehold Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have had on the award.
Either Messi or Ronaldo have won the Ballon d'Or 12 of the 13 times the prestigious trophy has been awarded in the last 14 years -- including sharing it 10 consecutive years between 2008 and 2017 -- with Luka Modric the only player to win it during that time frame in 2018.
BTS
Members of BTS, the K-pop supergroup, are planning to undertake military service, the band's record label confirmed Monday, with Jin, the oldest member, aiming to start the process at the end of the month.
Military service is mandatory in South Korea, where almost all able-bodied men are required to serve in the army for 18 months by the time they are 28 years old.
South Korea's parliament passed a bill in 2020 allowing pop stars -- namely those who "excel in popular culture and art" -- to defer their service until the age of 30.
Ezra Miller
Georgia gubernatorial debate
This morning's top headlines: Monday, Oct. 17
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones have struck Ukraine’s capital, setting buildings ablaze and tearing a hole in one of them. The attack sent people scurrying for shelter and came a week after Russia unleashed its most widespread strikes against the country in months. Authorities said four people died. Air attacks in central Kyiv were rare in recent months, and the concentrated use of drones sowed terror and frayed nerves. One drone slammed into a residential building. Energy facilities were also among the targets. Drones used in the attack appeared to include Iranian-made Shaheds. Analysts believe those slower-moving drones can be programmed to accurately hit certain targets using GPS, unless the system fails.
The nation's first trial over a state's ban on gender-confirming care for children has begun in Arkansas. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody will hear testimony and evidence starting Monday over the law he blocked prohibiting such care for anyone under 18 years old. The trial is expected to last two weeks and is the latest fight over transgender youth restrictions. Attorneys for Arkansas argue the ban is part of the state's authority to regulate medical practices. Families of transgender youths and multiple medical organizations have criticized the ban. Arkansas became the first state to enact such a ban last year.
New U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt has reversed most of an economic package announced by the government just weeks ago, including a planned cut in income taxes. Hunt said Monday he was scrapping “almost all” the tax cuts announced last month by the Conservative government of Prime Minister Liz Truss, and also signaled that public spending cuts are on the way. It was a bid to soothe turbulent financial markets spooked by fears of excessive government borrowing. The move raises questions about how long the beleaguered prime minister can stay in office, though Truss insisted she has no plans to quit. She vowed to lead the Conservatives into the next general election, but many in the party want her gone.
A new poll shows 71% of voters think the future of the country is at stake when they vote in November's midterm elections. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll findings suggest voters are motivated to turn out despite deep pessimism about the state of U.S. politics and dissatisfaction with the country. With less than a month to go, about 8 in 10 registered voters say casting their ballot this year is extremely or very important. That's true of voters who prefer Republicans win majorities in Congress, and those who want to see Democrats remain in control.
The mayor of Stockton, California, says his city is resting easier following the weekend arrest of a man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings. Mayor Kevin Lincoln said Sunday that he shed tears of relief when he was informed of the arrest of 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee. Police Chief Stanley McFadden says Brownlee had a gun and appeared to be “out hunting” for another victim. Police had been searching for a serial killer who shot five men in the city since July. Police believe the same person killed a man in Oakland. It was not immediately clear whether Brownlee had an attorney who could comment.
The management agency of K-pop group BTS says the singers will serve their mandatory military duties as required under South Korean law, effectively ending a public debate on whether they should be given exemptions because of their artistic accomplishments. In a notice issued to financial regulators on Monday following a board meeting, Big Hit Music said the band’s oldest member, Jin, will revoke his request to delay his conscription at the end of the month and undertake conscription steps required by the country’s Military Manpower Administration. The band’s six other members are also planning to serve in the military too, according to the statement.
No matter how you look at the numbers, “Halloween Ends” had a good opening weekend. Touted as the final showdown between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, the slasher pic earned $41.3 million in ticket sales from 3,901 theaters in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday. It’s the first film to open higher than $40 million since “Nope” debuted in July and it surpassed its production budget. Including international showings, it boasts a global total of $58.4 million. But some in Hollywood are wondering whether it could have been even bigger if it hadn’t debuted simultaneously on Peacock, NBC Universal’s streaming service.
For the second night in a row, the only playoff game on the schedule features the New York Yankees facing the Cleveland Guardians. This time, it's Game 5 at Yankee Stadium to decide their AL Division Series after New York staved off elimination Sunday, tying the series 2-all with a 4-2 victory in Cleveland behind $324 million ace Gerrit Cole. Aaron Civale starts for the young Guardians against Jameson Taillon. The winner heads to Houston for Game 1 of the best-of-seven AL Championship Series on Wednesday night against Justin Verlander and the rested Astros. Cleveland teams are 1-7 in winner-take-all games — losing their last seven.
Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead toss to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 on Sunday to exact a small measure of revenge for their epic overtime loss in last year’s playoffs. Here's a complete roundup of Sunday's Week 6 scores and highlights.
Alabama loses so infrequently it seems to shift the shape of the season when it happens. The Crimson Tide took an L on Saturday at Tennessee that pushed the Volunteers to No. 3 in the AP Top 25. The Vols received 15 first-place votes, the most they have gotten since 1999. After falling on a field goal as time expired, the Crimson Tide slipped three spots to No. 6. Alabama is the highest ranked team that has lost. Reality Check cautions against making any grand proclamations about the Alabama dynasty’s long-term health and is fine with the Tide’s short fall.
Joey Logano became the first driver to qualify for NASCAR’s championship finale by using fresh tires to chase down Ross Chastain and win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Logano used a late pit stop for new tires in a Team Penske attempt to give him a shot at the win. The new Goodyears helped him drive through the field and earn one of the four slots in next month's finale at Phoenix. With two races remaining to set the title field, Chase Briscoe, Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Christopher Bell are below the cut line.