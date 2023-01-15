When actors direct: Marlee Matlin, Billy Porter, Michael Chiklis weigh in

When Oscar winner Marlee Matlin accepted her first directing job – on the new anthology series “Accused” – she didn’t realize how busy she’d be.

“As an actor, I show up on set. I go to makeup. I go to hair. I go into my trailer. I wait for my call,” she says. “As a director, my time passes so quickly – I mean, 12 hours has already happened?”

Emmy winners Billy Porter and Michael Chiklis, who also direct episodes of the new series, noticed how engaged they were in all aspects of the production.

“As an actor, you’re sort of constrained to the particular role you’re cast in,” Chiklis says. “One of the wonderful thing about directing is your creative mind really is firing on all cylinders. You’re creating the narrative. You’re able to put your sort of vision of a particular story that’s being told. It has to do with opening your imagination.”

Executive Producer Howard Gordon says he was eager to give actors – and others – a chance to direct and show what they were able to bring to the table. Thus, the series.

“As an actor, I realized early on that I would want to direct,” says Porter. “I thought, you know, I will direct when the acting sort of bcomes boring. Maybe in the twilight of my career – you know, like a Clint Eastwood kind of thing. It never occurred to me, as a minority African American performer when I came out in the business, there wasn’t a whole lot for me to do. So I got bored really quick. All of a sudden, I found myself in this space of directing that sort of activated my mind.”

Like Matlin, he says, “I am so exhausted at the end of the day because it never stops.”

Adds Matlin: “You’re constantly on the move.”

Chiklis, who began directing while starring on “The Shield,” says he started by asking questions “and making directors’ and photographers’ eyes roll because I was simply bothering them with questions. One of the wonderful things about being an actor and becoming a director is you really have a love and a respect for all departments and what they do. It’s a a natural progression…because we’re storytellers at our core.”

To make sure they earn the respect of their casts the actors-turned-directors say they live by the golden rule.

“I treat my actors with the utmost respect,” says Porter. “They’re smart people that make it work.”

Matlin says she’s extremely transparent with her actors. “I give them a pep talk of sorts and then we begin shooting. I just make it my point, especially with my deaf actors, to communicate clearly and make us both, as actor and director, to communicate without any barriers. Many of them said they’ve never had a director talk to them this way because they’d never worked with a director who’s deaf. I pay attention. I let them be who they are and treat them how I would want to be treated.”

With each of the actor/directors there’s a storyline that plays to their strengths.

“It’s a collection of 15 intense stories of crime and punishment,” Gordon explains. “Every week, viewers will meet a new character in a new setting whose life is suddenly upended by a choice they make. Rather than being passive bystanders, our viewers will be actively engaged as invisible jurors challenged to lean in and find out moment-to-moment what really happened.”

Chiklis, who also stars in one of the episodes, says the anthology format allows the tone of each episode to vary. “The pilot episode that I starred in as an actor and the episode that I directed are very, very different. So I didn’t feel constrained at all, which was wonderful.”

While Porter had directed a feature on Amazon (“Anything’s Possible”) and had directed in the theater for a number of years, he wanted what Gordon was offering. “It’s time for people whose stories are being told to tell their own stories,” he explains. “When I read this – it’s about a Black drag performer – and they’re actually calling a Black queer person to direct it? Yay! I get to shape and control these narratives in the most authentic way possible. That is a gift.”

Matlin was warned she was going to be asked a lot of questions as a director. “I said, OK. I’ll have to deal with that, so this is what I’m going to do: Yes. No. Maybe. And I don’t know. Those are the four answers I’m going to give everybody. And that’s how I worked, every day.”

“Accused” premieres Jan. 22 on Fox.