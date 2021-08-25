'Wicked' wasn't always a sure-fire hit, says composer Stephen Schwartz

While working on the show, book writer Winnie Holzman said the two characters had really had an impact on each other. “Really, they’ve changed each other for good.”

“She starts to go on and I said, ‘I’m hanging up now because that’s one of the best titles for a song I can imagine,” Schwartz remembers saying. “Thank you for giving me the title. Now I’m going to go write it.”

The song became an anthem to friendship and appealed, particularly, to teen girls.

“We didn’t start out, Winnie and I, saying ‘Let’s try to appeal to young girls,’” Schwartz says. “We were just saying, ‘Let’s tell the story from our point of view, the best we know how.’ The fact that it found this kind of audience is because of the special relationship between Elphaba and Glinda and because of the empowerment of the Elphaba character. That was nothing we planned. It was just the fortuitous outcome.”

In the concert special, Director Baayork Lee uses a host of different perspectives to present the music. “To have new energy, new blood, new concepts of the show is so important,” she says. “There’s room for everyone to enjoy this new movement.”