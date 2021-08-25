'Wicked' wasn't always a sure-fire hit, says composer Stephen Schwartz

Composer Stephen Schwartz wasn’t sure how audiences would respond to “Wicked” before its first preview.
“The show was at least a half-hour longer than it is now,” he says. “We didn’t even know if the scenery was going to fall down.”
Then Kristin Chenoweth came on stage in Glinda’s bubble, said, “It’s good to see me, isn’t it?” and the audience responded.
“When Idina (Menzel) made her entrance as the Wicked Witch of the West and got entrance applause, which we knew was not for Idina, but the character of the Wicked Witch, we thought, ‘OK, maybe we’re going to be all right here,” Schwartz says.
That was nearly 20 years ago. “Wicked” is now a world-wide phenomenon and is expected to be one of the first musicals back on Broadway following the coronavirus pandemic.
To celebrate its longevity – and Broadway’s return – PBS will air “’Wicked’ in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score” on Aug. 29. The concert version will feature performers who haven’t appeared in the musical but who have wanted to sing the songs. The exception: Menzel and Chenoweth , who will host and sing “For Good.”
The song – considered the biggest hit to come from “Wicked” -- has been sung at everything from graduations to funerals, Schwartz says. “We do try not to play favorites, but I’m really proud of ‘For Good’ and how it’s come to be used outside the show.”
While working on the show, book writer Winnie Holzman said the two characters had really had an impact on each other. “Really, they’ve changed each other for good.”
“She starts to go on and I said, ‘I’m hanging up now because that’s one of the best titles for a song I can imagine,” Schwartz remembers saying. “Thank you for giving me the title. Now I’m going to go write it.”
The song became an anthem to friendship and appealed, particularly, to teen girls.
“We didn’t start out, Winnie and I, saying ‘Let’s try to appeal to young girls,’” Schwartz says. “We were just saying, ‘Let’s tell the story from our point of view, the best we know how.’ The fact that it found this kind of audience is because of the special relationship between Elphaba and Glinda and because of the empowerment of the Elphaba character. That was nothing we planned. It was just the fortuitous outcome.”
In the concert special, Director Baayork Lee uses a host of different perspectives to present the music. “To have new energy, new blood, new concepts of the show is so important,” she says. “There’s room for everyone to enjoy this new movement.”
While a film version of “Wicked” is coming (Schwartz says Jon M. Chu is directing and casting is underway), there’s still a desire to see the original cast members in the roles.
When “Hamilton” recorded its original cast (and turned it into a successful Disney+ production), producers became interested in the concept.
“It’s an emerging model,” Schwartz says. “I love having both available, but I also like to see a show live People won’t say, ‘Oh, I saw it on Disney+, so there’s no need for me to actually go see the show.’”
Luke Frazier, the special’s conductor and arranger, is convinced a filmed version of the original cast might prompt theatergoers to still go to live productions and she how other actors handle these iconic roles.
“I think it is so important right now to show the breadth of how musical theater can bring people together,” he says. “What Stephen and Baayork made happen with this is they let other people tell the story from unique perspectives.”
The concert version features Alex Newell, Gabrielle Ruiz, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana DeBose, Jennifer Nettles, Amber Riley and Rita Moreno, among others.