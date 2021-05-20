William, Harry condemn BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview

In the interview, a major scoop for Bashir, Diana famously said that “there were three of us in this marriage” — referring to Prince Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles. Her candid account of her failing marriage with Charles was watched by millions of people and sent shockwaves through the monarchy.

William alleged that “the deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said." He went on to say that Diana “would have known that she had been deceived” had the BBC properly investigated the concerns first raised in 1995.

Harry, meanwhile, said the issue was bigger than just the BBC - and that “the ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life.”

“To those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you for owning it. That is the first step toward justice and truth,” he wrote. “Yet what deeply concerns me is that practices like these—and even worse—are still widespread today.”

The two brothers' relationship has been strained since Harry stepped down from royal duties and moved to the U.S. with his family last year. But both share an almost lifelong difficult relationship with the media, and their statements on Thursday were coordinated for release at the same time.