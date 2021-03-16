Wisconsin Senate approves Limbaugh resolution, Dems object

The resolution's author, Republican Sen. Andre Jacque, accused Democrats of disparaging the dead. He said many celebrities make controversial statements and some of Limbaugh's remarks were “misconstrued.” He read off more Limbaugh quotes in which he said conservatives don't see Americans as groups or victims but as human beings with potential.

“Rest in peace, Rush,” Jacque said.

Republican Sen. Dale Kooyenga declared he was done voting for any resolutions about anything because they're become “sticks” both parties use to “poke people in the eye.”

“I'm just disgusted with this body,” Kooyenga said. “Your cultural wars will not be solved in this chamber with your resolutions. Where's the policy?”

The Senate ultimately approved the resolution on an 18-12 vote. No Democrats voted for the resolution. Kooyenga and Republican Sen. Eric Wimberger did cast votes.

The Assembly was scheduled to vote on it Wednesday. That house also has refused to take up a resolution recognizing Black History Month. Assembly Republicans refused to take up a resolution honoring Black History Month last year as well.