With virus rates low, Californians eager to return to events

The guidelines adopted by California's public health department allow more paying audience members indoors if they show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test. State officials will also allow vaccinated-only sections where people do not have to maintain social distancing but must wear masks.

But not all event venues are jumping to reopen, largely due to logistical and financial restrictions not shared by professional sports teams that have been playing games without fans all along.

The American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco is among those that won’t host live audiences anytime soon, said spokesman Kevin Kopjak. He said the theater needs much more time to secure hundreds of artists, artisans and theater workers for a production, saying the financials don't pencil out.

State rules also raise questions of inequity and privacy amid a fierce national debate over the use of “vaccine passports” that would grant inoculated people more opportunity to move about freely.

“The challenge with a lot of the vaccine passports and proof issues is going to be the devil’s in the details: How do you authenticate that someone truly is vaccinated?” said Dr. Bob Wachter, chair of the Department of Medicine at University of California-San Francisco.