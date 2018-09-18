Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Woodward's "Fear" already a million-seller

This image released by Simon & Schuster shows "Fear: Trump in the White House," by Bob Woodward. The publisher announced Tuesday that Woodward’s takedown of President Donald Trump has sold more than 1.1 million copies just a week after publication. (Simon & Schuster via AP)

 HONS

NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Woodward's "Fear" is already a million-seller.

Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that Woodward's takedown of President Donald Trump has sold more than 1.1 million copies just a week after publication. It is among the fastest selling hardcover books in memory and had the fastest opening in history for Simon & Schuster, which also publishes Stephen King, Doris Kearns Goodwin and Mary Higgins Clark.

"Fear" now joins Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury" as a million-selling portrait of a chaotic Trump administration.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments