Working from home: Aging comedies, classic novels rule

What I'm watching: When we have free time together (which isn't often because we have opposite work schedules), my wife and I have been watching the Netflix "aging" comedies: "The Kominsky Method" with Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin, and "Grace and Frankie" with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. We both enjoy both shows, but I prefer the one with the men, and she prefers the one with the women. My favorite "Kominsky" moment: When Sandy Kominsky (played by Douglas) has to call his ex-wife, and the camera cuts to her, and she's played by Kathleen Turner. My favorite "Grace and Frankie" moment: There's an assisted suicide storyline in Season 2 that is very well done.