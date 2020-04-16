Working from home: Classics dominate in books, movies. music

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Sioux City Journal newsroom staffers are now working from home. They continue to be just as busy interviewing, writing and editing during their work hours, but like many of you, they've been filling their off hours with books, films, TV shows, videos and music.
I'm spending much of all this extra time at home enjoying some classics - in books, movies and music.
What I'm reading: I just finished Herman Wouk's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "The Caine Mutiny," the story of life on a Navy warship commanded by the unstable Captain Queeg in the Pacific during World War II. Published in 1951, the book became an outstanding 1954 best picture-nominated film starring Humphrey Bogart. Wouk, by the way, died less than a year ago, 10 days shy of his 104th birthday.
Currently, I'm about halfway through David Halberstam's 1972 masterpiece, "The Best and the Brightest." The book provides a comprehensive account of how America became involved in the Vietnam war.
Next up: John Steinbeck's 1952 novel "East of Eden."
What I'm watching: In addition to rewatching favorites like "Patton" (my No. 1 all-time favorite), "Papillon," "Bullitt," and "The Great Escape" (I'm a big Steve McQueen fan), and "The Bridge on the River Kwai," I have enjoyed watching for the first time great films like "Five Easy Pieces," "Butterfield 8," "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?", "The Odd Couple" and "Elmer Gantry."
What I'm listening to: A jazz enthusiast, I recently purchased and this week began listening to "Miles Davis & John Coltrane The Final Tour: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 6." It's a set of four CDs with music from live performances of the Miles Davis Quintet at three locations in Europe - Copenhagen, Paris and Stockholm - in 1960. The shows marked the last time these legends performed on stage together.
You can't beat a great book, a great movie or great music.
