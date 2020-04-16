Working from home: Classics dominate in books, movies. music

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Sioux City Journal newsroom staffers are now working from home. They continue to be just as busy interviewing, writing and editing during their work hours, but like many of you, they've been filling their off hours with books, films, TV shows, videos and music.

I'm spending much of all this extra time at home enjoying some classics - in books, movies and music.

What I'm reading: I just finished Herman Wouk's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "The Caine Mutiny," the story of life on a Navy warship commanded by the unstable Captain Queeg in the Pacific during World War II. Published in 1951, the book became an outstanding 1954 best picture-nominated film starring Humphrey Bogart. Wouk, by the way, died less than a year ago, 10 days shy of his 104th birthday.

Currently, I'm about halfway through David Halberstam's 1972 masterpiece, "The Best and the Brightest." The book provides a comprehensive account of how America became involved in the Vietnam war.

Next up: John Steinbeck's 1952 novel "East of Eden."