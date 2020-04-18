Working from home: Exercise, 'Hollywood' and stars at home dominate

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Sioux City Journal newsroom staffers are now working from home. They continue to be just as busy interviewing, writing and editing during their work hours, but like many of you, they've been filling their off hours with books, films, TV shows, videos and music.
What I’m reading: I loved “Olive Kitteridge,” the story of a Maine busybody. It won the Pulitzer Prize and told how one woman dipped into countless lives. Now, I’m reading the sequel, “Olive, Again” and, frankly, it’s not as compelling as the first book. Author Elizabeth Strout goes down many of the same roads.
What I’m watching: I’ve devoured everything about “Tiger King” (even the interviews about “Tiger King”) and I just finished watching a preview of a new Netflix series called “Hollywood.” Set after World War II, it fictionalizes the world of moviemaking and stars Darren Criss as a director, Patti LuPone as the wife of a movie mogul and Queen Latifah as Hattie McDaniel, the first black Oscar winner. Producer Ryan Murphy takes plenty of liberties with the truth but it’s fun to see a contemporary story play out in an old-school setting. It will air on Netflix in May.
Also, I’ve been checking in with starsinthehouse.com, a twice-daily interview show with Broadway regular Seth Rudetsky and his husband James Wesley. To benefit the Actors Fund, they talk with Broadway stars and casts of old TV series and stage readings of plays. It’s quite entertaining and it’s done for a good cause. Plus, you get to see what the stars’ homes look like.
And what I'm doing to exercise: Because we’re working from home, I wondered if I’d get enough exercise just walking from room to room. I found a personal trainer online and he has provided killer workouts for each day. As a way to mark the end of work, I segue into the workout and it’s a break from staring at a computer screen. If I come out of sheltering at home a bit thinner, credit Trevor. He loves Burpees. I don’t.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!