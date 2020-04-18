Working from home: Exercise, 'Hollywood' and stars at home dominate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Sioux City Journal newsroom staffers are now working from home. They continue to be just as busy interviewing, writing and editing during their work hours, but like many of you, they've been filling their off hours with books, films, TV shows, videos and music.

What I’m reading: I loved “Olive Kitteridge,” the story of a Maine busybody. It won the Pulitzer Prize and told how one woman dipped into countless lives. Now, I’m reading the sequel, “Olive, Again” and, frankly, it’s not as compelling as the first book. Author Elizabeth Strout goes down many of the same roads.

What I’m watching: I’ve devoured everything about “Tiger King” (even the interviews about “Tiger King”) and I just finished watching a preview of a new Netflix series called “Hollywood.” Set after World War II, it fictionalizes the world of moviemaking and stars Darren Criss as a director, Patti LuPone as the wife of a movie mogul and Queen Latifah as Hattie McDaniel, the first black Oscar winner. Producer Ryan Murphy takes plenty of liberties with the truth but it’s fun to see a contemporary story play out in an old-school setting. It will air on Netflix in May.