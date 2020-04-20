Working from home: 'Fahrenheit 451' and Final Fantasy VII Remake

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Sioux City Journal newsroom staffers are now working from home. They continue to be just as busy interviewing, writing and editing during their work hours, but like many of you, they've been filling their off hours with books, films, TV shows, videos and music.

What I’m watching: As I was cleaning my apartment the other week, I watched some of my favorite movies such as "Howl’s Moving Castle" and "Whisper of the Heart." Movies I’ve seen hundreds of times, almost to the point I can quote the entire film for at least one of them. Then again, the only film I can quote to that extent would be "The Princess Bride" ... I should rewatch that soon.

What I’m reading: "Fahrenheit 451" by Ray Bradbury -- this is my second time reading it. Mostly due to it was one of my favorites and one of two books I read for a class about seven years ago. Plus, I am one of those bookworms who have to read the book before seeing the movie or TV series, and "Fahrenheit 451" was one that got a new adaptation a few years back that I recently found at Barnes and Noble. The latest HBO adaptation of the novel gave me an excuse to re-read it.

What I’m doing: I’ve been mostly playing the Final Fantasy VII Remake that just came out on April 10. I almost finished with my second playthrough. As someone who played the original game from 1997, I was excited to play this game. The game looked amazing, and I was happy to see some of my favorite video game characters in high resolution -- especially Aerith. However, I wish the game was long and not episodic, but I’m glad they will add more content in the future. I still had fun with the game and can’t wait for more.

