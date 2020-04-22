Working from home: Minecraft, 'Handmaid's Tale' and podcasts fill the hours

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Sioux City Journal newsroom staff recently began working from home. They continue to be just as busy interviewing, writing and editing during their work hours, but like many of you, they've been filling their off hours with books, films, TV shows, videos and music.
What I’m listening to: Despite fewer hours spent in the car these days, I get my daily dose of news through podcasts like “The Newsworthy” and “Today Explained.” I like “Daniel and Jorge Explain the Universe” because it’s a dumbed-down explanation of astrophysics and particle physics. My other two must-listen podcasts are “Stuff You Should Know,” with over 30 million monthly downloads, and “Curiosity Daily,” with its 10-minute descriptions of random scientific facts like the episode “No One Born Blind Has Had Schizophrenia, Bacteria Engineered to Protect Honeybees, and The Surprising Way WWI Helmets Beat Modern Ones.” I’m also listening my way through “Expeditionary Force,” a military sci-fi audiobook series by Craig Alanson. I’ve made it to book six in the 11-part series.
What I’m watching: My girlfriend, Shannon, and I have been watching “Doctor Who” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.” These two are as well made as they are opposites. While “Doctor Who” is a fun fantasy adventure in time travel, “The Handmaid’s Tale” describes a dark dystopia, but it’s a testament to the strength of women who are forced into servitude by an authoritarian regime. Other shows I’m in the middle of are the new “Star Trek,” “The Expanse,” “MythBusters,” “Killing Eve” and “American Horror Story.” Each of these is uniquely creative and well written.
What I’m playing: There’s no accounting for the hours of distraction provided by an endless world in the game of “Minecraft.” When I’m not mining for Diamonds, Red Stone, and Lapis Lazuli, I’m trading with villagers and building a house complete with automatic farming systems and a minecart rail system conveying fresh produce to an item sorting storage machine. This video game is a lesson in physics and construction.
When I’m not consuming digital media, I enjoy spending time with my girlfriend, Shannon. I recently helped her move from Kansas to Iowa, and this week we organized a virtual game night over video chat with a friend in California to play “Exit The Game: The Haunted Roller Coaster.”
