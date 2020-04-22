Working from home: Minecraft, 'Handmaid's Tale' and podcasts fill the hours

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Sioux City Journal newsroom staff recently began working from home. They continue to be just as busy interviewing, writing and editing during their work hours, but like many of you, they've been filling their off hours with books, films, TV shows, videos and music.

What I’m listening to: Despite fewer hours spent in the car these days, I get my daily dose of news through podcasts like “The Newsworthy” and “Today Explained.” I like “Daniel and Jorge Explain the Universe” because it’s a dumbed-down explanation of astrophysics and particle physics. My other two must-listen podcasts are “Stuff You Should Know,” with over 30 million monthly downloads, and “Curiosity Daily,” with its 10-minute descriptions of random scientific facts like the episode “No One Born Blind Has Had Schizophrenia, Bacteria Engineered to Protect Honeybees, and The Surprising Way WWI Helmets Beat Modern Ones.” I’m also listening my way through “Expeditionary Force,” a military sci-fi audiobook series by Craig Alanson. I’ve made it to book six in the 11-part series.