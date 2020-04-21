Working from home: Murder mysteries, crime dramas, scenes of Cleveland

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Sioux City Journal newsroom staff recently began working from home. They continue to be just as busy interviewing, writing and editing during their work hours, but like many of you, they've been filling their off hours with books, films, TV shows, videos and music.

What I'm reading: Actually I have been reading a little bit of everything. I love murder mysteries. I am plowing through the latest by Leslie Meier, "Invitation Only Murder." As the new owner of a pressure cooker, America's Test Kitchen's "Pressure Cooker Perfection" is providing lots of tasty ideas. I also collect vintage Nancy Drew mysteries and have started reading several.

What I'm watching: I am a dinosaur when it comes to television. I'm one of the few people I know who still subscribes to cable. I love the "Chicago" shows on NBC on Wednesday nights. There's also "The Blacklist" and "Blue Bloods." I'd love to be able to watch my beloved Cleveland Indians but it's going to be a while before baseball begins again. Another favorite is LeBron James' "Cleveland Hustles." As an Ohio native, I love seeing familiar scenes of Cleveland, watching new businesses take shape and remake a neighborhood.

What I'm streaming: I am a YouTube junkie. My current favorites are full concerts or clips by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.