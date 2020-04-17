Working from home: Perfectly timed reruns and endless comics

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Sioux City Journal newsroom staffers are now working from home. They continue to be just as busy interviewing, writing and editing during their work hours, but like many of you, they've been filling their off hours with books, films, TV shows, videos and music.
What I’m watching: One night, I started watching "The Goldbergs" on The CW, which airs reruns late at night. The next night I got home early enough to catch "Black-ish," which airs before "The Goldbergs." I missed out when the shows first aired years ago, but I have gotten into them now. I love the '80s dynamic of "The Goldbergs" and the family aspect of both shows. Plus, both shows have great casts and some good comedy writing that keeps me entertained. I'm glad I finally got into both shows.
What I’m reading: My sports schedule made it hard to keep up with the number of comics I've been buying. But I kept buying them knowing that someday, I might get to read all of them as they piled up. That is happening now and I'm currently catching up for Batman. I was pretty far behind on it and I am currently at the City of Bane plotline, where Bane, one of the most formidable villains of Batman’s rogue gallery, finally goes through with his plan that has been in the mix for awhile to take over Gotham. He has the help of Thomas Wayne, Bruce Wayne’s dad. How will Batman defeat Bane and his dad? I don’t know, I am not fully caught up yet. But it’s Batman, so I'm guessing he will figure it out.
What I’m streaming: Based on what I’m reading, it should come as no surprise that I am a member of DC Universe, which offers comic books and original programming. One is an animated Harley Quinn show that is about 25 minutes per episode. It’s a comedic take, which it should be with Harley, and can get adult a good amount of the time. I think it’s very entertaining and the voice talent is on point. The writing has been pretty good and the jokes hit well for me. Kaley Cuoco is a great voice for Harley Quinn.
