Working from home: What I'm watching, binging, reading

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Sioux City Journal reporting staff began working from home Monday. They continue to be just as busy contacting sources and writing stories during their work hours, but like many of you, they've been filling their off hours with books, films, TV shows, videos and music. We'll share their choices this week.

What I'm watching: I'm watching the final season of "Homeland" on Showtime. CIA agent Carrie Mathison, who is still coming to grips with the time she spent as a Russian prisoner, is thrown back into the field, while National Security Advisor Saul Berenson is trying to negotiate peace with the Taliban in Afghanistan. While episode 5 was as action-packed as ever, I feel the storyline is currently dragging a little.

What I'm reading: I’m between books right now. The last book I finished was "Lara the Runaway Cat" by Dion Leonard. In this fictional book, Lara, a real Ragdoll cat and sister of ultra-running wonder dog Gobi, finds herself feeling extremely jealous of her sister. Gobi, a little scruffy, stray dog with a big heart, received international attention and her own book deal, after she ran more than half of a 155-mile race across China's Gobi Desert alongside Leonard, who adopted her and brought her home to live with Lara. In this book, Lara decides to leave her family and go on her own adventure. I wasn't sure initially that I was going to like this book, because it is fiction, but I loved it, nonetheless. It's almost as good as Gobi's true story.