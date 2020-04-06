You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Working from home: What I'm watching, binging, reading
View Comments
top story
Working From Home

Working from home: What I'm watching, binging, reading

{{featured_button_text}}
Tiger King

Carole Baskin runs a big cat rescue operation. As a result, she's the target of Joe Exotic, another big game person, in "Tiger King."

 Bruce Miller

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Sioux City Journal reporting staff began working from home Monday. They continue to be just as busy contacting sources and writing stories during their work hours, but like many of you, they've been filling their off hours with books, films, TV shows, videos and music. We'll share their choices this week.

First up: Dolly Butz

What I'm watching: I'm watching the final season of "Homeland" on Showtime. CIA agent Carrie Mathison, who is still coming to grips with the time she spent as a Russian prisoner, is thrown back into the field, while National Security Advisor Saul Berenson is trying to negotiate peace with the Taliban in Afghanistan. While episode 5 was as action-packed as ever, I feel the storyline is currently dragging a little.

Sioux City Journal reporter Dolly Butz

Dolly Butz

What I'm reading: I’m between books right now. The last book I finished was "Lara the Runaway Cat" by Dion Leonard. In this fictional book, Lara, a real Ragdoll cat and sister of ultra-running wonder dog Gobi, finds herself feeling extremely jealous of her sister. Gobi, a little scruffy, stray dog with a big heart, received international attention and her own book deal, after she ran more than half of a 155-mile race across China's Gobi Desert alongside Leonard, who adopted her and brought her home to live with Lara. In this book, Lara decides to leave her family and go on her own adventure. I wasn't sure initially that I was going to like this book, because it is fiction, but I loved it, nonetheless. It's almost as good as Gobi's true story.

What I'm binging: I watched "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" on Netflix after hearing the hoopla surrounding the documentary series. It's shocking that big cats are being bred and sold in the United States and living in people's backyards.

What are your choices? Send an email to Bruce Miller at bmiller@siouxcityjournal.com

REVIEW: Wild story gives 'Tiger King' reason to roar
Looking for a Final Four: Bruce Miller's top 32 basketball films, just waiting to be ranked
What to stream: 12 theater-quality new releases coming to your home screen
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News