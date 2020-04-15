You are the owner of this article.
Working from home: What I'm watching, reading and bingeing
Working from home

Working from home: What I'm watching, reading and bingeing

Fleabag

Sian Clifford, left, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge play sisters in "Fleabag."

 Bruce Miller

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Sioux City Journal newsroom staff began working from home last week. They continue to be just as busy interviewing, writing and editing during their work hours, but like many of you, they've been filling their off hours with books, films, TV shows, videos and music. We'll share their choices this week.

What I'm watching: Anything on HGTV. OK, the staple home show channel might not be the most exciting thing out there, but it's great to see idyllic scenes where the biggest issues are whether to get quartz or granite counters in the kitchen, if it's OK for that two-car garage to be detached and just how much a budget can be stretched. The network has dozens of spinoffs and recent creations, but I'm always up for an old-school "House Hunters International" or "Flip or Flop."

Cole Paxton

Cole Paxton, Sioux City Journal online editor, is shown in this Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, photograph. Sioux City Journal photo by Tim Hynds

What I'm reading: "The Boys in the Boat" is among my all-time favorites. It may be nonfiction, but Daniel James Brown draws in the reader with the absorbing tale of a college rowing team, made up of a band of hard-scrabble kids, who earned a gold medal at the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin. It's a great way for Olympic fans to pass some time until next summer's rescheduled games in Tokyo.

What I'm bingeing: I recently finished "Fleabag." At just two seasons of six episodes apiece, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's hit comedy is easy to power through -- but each episode packs a season's worth of excitement, shock and plot. The biggest shame is that there's no third season to look ahead to. 

