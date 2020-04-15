Working from home: What I'm watching, reading and bingeing

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Sioux City Journal newsroom staff began working from home last week. They continue to be just as busy interviewing, writing and editing during their work hours, but like many of you, they've been filling their off hours with books, films, TV shows, videos and music. We'll share their choices this week.
What I'm watching: Anything on HGTV. OK, the staple home show channel might not be the most exciting thing out there, but it's great to see idyllic scenes where the biggest issues are whether to get quartz or granite counters in the kitchen, if it's OK for that two-car garage to be detached and just how much a budget can be stretched. The network has dozens of spinoffs and recent creations, but I'm always up for an old-school "House Hunters International" or "Flip or Flop."
What I'm reading: "The Boys in the Boat" is among my all-time favorites. It may be nonfiction, but Daniel James Brown draws in the reader with the absorbing tale of a college rowing team, made up of a band of hard-scrabble kids, who earned a gold medal at the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin. It's a great way for Olympic fans to pass some time until next summer's rescheduled games in Tokyo.
What I'm bingeing: I recently finished "Fleabag." At just two seasons of six episodes apiece, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's hit comedy is easy to power through -- but each episode packs a season's worth of excitement, shock and plot. The biggest shame is that there's no third season to look ahead to.
Orpheum Vaudeville
RKO New Orpheum Theatre
1942 playbill
Movie theater 1968
Orpheum Theatre
Orpheum drop ceiling
Orpheum grand opening
2001 Orpheum sign
Orpheum chandelier
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum organ
Gubernatorial debate
Orpheum Theatre 2011
Mardi Gras Gala
Guy Fieri at Orpheum
Gubernatorial debate
Orpheum Theatre ushers
Irving Jensen
Irving Jensen cartoon
Orpheum 15 years on
Orpheum 15 years on
Inside the Orpheum
Chandelier
Nelson autograph
Mighty Wurlitzer Organ
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Righteous Brothers autograph
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Rockestra's John Luebke
United Flight 232 anniversary panel discussion
2014 gubernatorial debate
Iowa Piano Competition 2015
Sioux City Symphony Orchestra
Democrat Hillary Clinton
Trump in Siouxland
Kansas concert
Orpheum Theatre seating
