Working from home: What I'm watching, reading and bingeing

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Sioux City Journal newsroom staff began working from home Monday. They continue to be just as busy interviewing, writing and editing during their work hours, but like many of you, they've been filling their off hours with books, films, TV shows, videos and music. We'll share their choices this week.

What I'm watching: Long before becoming a journalist, I thought being an attorney would be an awesome career. Why did I think that? Two words: Dan. Fielding. Sad to say but my teenage role model was, in fact, the narcissistic prosecutor from the 1984-1992 sitcom "Night Court." Played to perfection by four-time Emmy winner John Larroquette, Fielding was lech, a leech, a louche and any other word which prominently features an L, a C and a H. But he had a snarky sense of humor, lots of money, great hair, expensive suits and was, apparently, catnip to women. When you're a kid who learned about life through sitcoms, that was important. It is also why I watch six, straight back-to-back "Night Court" episodes every weekday afternoon on Laff TV, which is, surprisingly, an actual channel. If you have Sparklight in Sioux City, it's on Channel 28.