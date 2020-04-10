You are the owner of this article.
Working from home: What I'm watching, reading and bingeing
Bizarre Foods' Andrew Zimmern

Andrew Zimmern was host of the Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods."

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Sioux City Journal newsroom staff began working from home Monday. They continue to be just as busy interviewing, writing and editing during their work hours, but like many of you, they've been filling their off hours with books, films, TV shows, videos and music. We'll share their choices this week.

What I'm watching: Long before becoming a journalist, I thought being an attorney would be an awesome career. Why did I think that? Two words: Dan. Fielding. Sad to say but my teenage role model was, in fact, the narcissistic prosecutor from the 1984-1992 sitcom "Night Court." Played to perfection by four-time Emmy winner John Larroquette, Fielding was lech, a leech, a louche and any other word which prominently features an L, a C and a H.  But he had a snarky sense of humor, lots of money, great hair, expensive suits and was, apparently, catnip to women. When you're a kid who learned about life through sitcoms, that was important. It is also why I watch six, straight back-to-back "Night Court" episodes every weekday afternoon on Laff TV, which is, surprisingly, an actual channel. If you have Sparklight in Sioux City, it's on Channel 28.

Earl Horlyk mug

Horlyk

What I'm reading: Every Easter holiday, I always reread Michael Chabon's classic 1995 novel, "Wonder Boys." Yeah, I know what you're thinking: wasn't that book turned into a so-so movie with Michael Douglas a long time ago? Yeah, but the book that involves a college professor who who writes a long-overdue novel while covering up for a Marilyn Monroe-obsessed student-turned-dog-assassin during a writing seminar over a long Easter break works way better in literary form.

What I'm binging: As a food writer, I love watching any shows which explores the history of stuff we put in our mouths. When the Travel Channel used to run back-to-back Andrew Zimmern shows, they became my favorite type of background noise. After Travel Channel turned into the "ghost buster" network, I got hooked on BBC's "The Supersizers" series, featuring foodies Giles Coren and Sue Perkins. Since I saw all of those episodes multiple times, I am now binging "Ugly Delicious," a terrific part-documentary/part-travelogue, part-cooking show, hosted by renowned restaurateur David Chang. Check out "Ugly Delicious's" second season -- now available on Netflix. However, don't watch it on an empty stomach.

