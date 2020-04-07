Working from home: What I'm watching, reading, doing to exercise

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Sioux City Journal reporting staff began working from home Monday. They continue to be just as busy contacting sources and writing stories during their work hours, but like many of you, they've been filling their off hours with books, films, TV shows, videos and music. We'll share their choices this week.

The latest: Bret Hayworth

What I'm watching: Over the last few days, I watched as many movies from streaming services as I normally would in a month. My 16-year-old daughter picked the first two, wanting a kids classic, which meant the 1960s fantasy "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" (groan). More happily the next choice was "The Theory of Everything," which Molly loved and pretty much introduced the world to actor Eddie Redmayne, as he amazingly portrayed physicist Stephen Hawking as neurological disease increasingly impacted his life. The latest was the 1999 rom-com "Blast From The Past," in which Brendan Fraser entertains as a sweet, earnest guy emerging after 35 years in a 1960s bomb shelter, a good twist on fish-out-of-water trope.