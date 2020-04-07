Working from home: What I'm watching, reading, doing to exercise

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Sioux City Journal reporting staff began working from home Monday. They continue to be just as busy contacting sources and writing stories during their work hours, but like many of you, they've been filling their off hours with books, films, TV shows, videos and music. We'll share their choices this week.
The latest: Bret Hayworth
What I'm watching: Over the last few days, I watched as many movies from streaming services as I normally would in a month. My 16-year-old daughter picked the first two, wanting a kids classic, which meant the 1960s fantasy "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" (groan). More happily the next choice was "The Theory of Everything," which Molly loved and pretty much introduced the world to actor Eddie Redmayne, as he amazingly portrayed physicist Stephen Hawking as neurological disease increasingly impacted his life. The latest was the 1999 rom-com "Blast From The Past," in which Brendan Fraser entertains as a sweet, earnest guy emerging after 35 years in a 1960s bomb shelter, a good twist on fish-out-of-water trope.
What I'm reading: I'm on pace to read two books in a week, the first a summary of the Wright Brothers becoming the first in flight at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. Sure, it was a grade school Scholastic book, but 130 pages gave essentially a Cliff Notes recap to fill me in nicely. More substantively, I'm on my first book by Pulitzer and Nobel prize-winning author Toni Morrison. I didn't go with the more known "Beloved" or "Tar Baby," but "A Mercy," which shows the amazing way Morrison writes, in a tale set in the 1680s in the American colonies, when the slave trade was still in infancy. The rich turns of phrase and diction, the ready mixing of present and past years and attention to detail in demonstrating how people of that time lived so close to the land has me marveling at Morrison's talent about twice per page.
How I'm exercising: I'm glad the high temperatures are now at least in the 40s, which means people can get outside. There are certainly lots of people out walking, running and skateboarding in my neighborhood. Without weights in a gym, I'm doing sprints up street sections with long inclines, to try to build some leg muscle. It isn't too terrible.
What are your choices? Send an email to Bruce Miller at bmiller@siouxcityjournal.com.
