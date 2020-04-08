Working from home: What I'm watching, reading, streaming

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Sioux City Journal reporting staff began working from home Monday. They continue to be just as busy contacting sources and writing stories during their work hours, but like many of you, they've been filling their off hours with books, films, TV shows, videos and music. We'll share their choices this week.

What I'm reading: "On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century" by Timothy Snyder. The author looks at how certain events that include the rise of Nazism and fascism became possible and could happen again in today's political climate.

What I'm watching: "Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children." HBO's five-part docuseries premiered Sunday night and examines the disappearance or murder of at least 30 African-American children and young adults from 1979 to 1981. The cases have been officially reopened as investigators take a fresh look at them to determine if more people may have been responsible in addition to Wayne Williams, who was prosecuted for two of the deaths.