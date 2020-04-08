You are the owner of this article.
Working from home: What I'm watching, reading, streaming
HBO documentary sheds new light on 'Atlanta Child Murders'

This February 1982 file photo shows Wayne B. Williams leaving the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta to go to court where he will continue testifying in his trial on charges of killing two black children in Atlanta. A new HBO documentary, “Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children,” takes a deep dive into the case involving a string of murders that terrorized the city’s black community 40 years ago. 

 Gary Gardiner

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Sioux City Journal reporting staff began working from home Monday. They continue to be just as busy contacting sources and writing stories during their work hours, but like many of you, they've been filling their off hours with books, films, TV shows, videos and music. We'll share their choices this week.

What I'm reading: "On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century" by Timothy Snyder. The author looks at how certain events that include the rise of Nazism and fascism became possible and could happen again in today's political climate.

Nick Hytrek

What I'm watching: "Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children." HBO's five-part docuseries premiered Sunday night and examines the disappearance or murder of at least 30 African-American children and young adults from 1979 to 1981. The cases have been officially reopened as investigators take a fresh look at them to determine if more people may have been responsible in addition to Wayne Williams, who was prosecuted for two of the deaths.

What I'm streaming: "Mr. Show with Bob and David." Been working through the four seasons of the sketch comedy series starring and hosted by Bob Odenkirk and David Cross that ran on HBO in the mid- to late '90s. Some of the bits are dated, but many still resonate today.

