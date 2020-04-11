Working from home: What I'm watching, reading, streaming

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Sioux City Journal reporting staff began working from home Monday. They continue to be just as busy contacting sources and writing stories during their work hours, but like many of you, they've been filling their off hours with books, films, TV shows, videos and music. We'll share their choices this week.
The latest: Dave Dreeszen
What I'm reading: Passages from Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. The Gospels tell the story of Jesus' time on Earth, from his birth to his resurrection, after dying on the cross. Easter Sunday culminates an unprecedented Holy Week, with Christians across the globe prohibited from gathering in places of worship due to the coronavirus pandemic, relegated instead to watching services from their homes. Immersing myself once again in the Easter story brings great comfort at a time of great crisis and adversity, when fear and uncertainty abound.
What I'm watching: Clone Wars, the computer-animated television series set in the fictional Star Wars galaxy during the three years between the prequel films Episode II: Attack of the Clones and Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. The series stars Jedi knights Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker, back when the latter was a good guy, before he turned to the dark side. With a free, one-year subscription to the streaming service Disney+ (thanks Verizon Wireless) I've been binge watching the first six seasons of the series, which began in 2008 and just released its seventh and final season. One of the most fascinating series characters, who has yet to appear on the big screen, is Ahsoka Tano, who starts off as Anakin's Padawan apprentice but (spoiler alert) eventually leaves the Jedi Order.
What I'm streaming: Office Ladies podcast. The Office co-stars and best friends Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, who portrayed Pam Beesley and Angela Martin, break down episodes and share hilarious behind-the-scenes stories from the hit TV sitcom.
