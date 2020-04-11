Working from home: What I'm watching, reading, streaming

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Sioux City Journal reporting staff began working from home Monday. They continue to be just as busy contacting sources and writing stories during their work hours, but like many of you, they've been filling their off hours with books, films, TV shows, videos and music. We'll share their choices this week.

The latest: Dave Dreeszen

What I'm reading: Passages from Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. The Gospels tell the story of Jesus' time on Earth, from his birth to his resurrection, after dying on the cross. Easter Sunday culminates an unprecedented Holy Week, with Christians across the globe prohibited from gathering in places of worship due to the coronavirus pandemic, relegated instead to watching services from their homes. Immersing myself once again in the Easter story brings great comfort at a time of great crisis and adversity, when fear and uncertainty abound.