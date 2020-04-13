Working from home: What I'm watching, reading, streaming

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Sioux City Journal newsroom staffers are now working from home. They continue to be just as busy interviewing, writing and editing during their work hours, but, like many of you, they've been filling their off hours with books, films, TV shows, videos and music. We'll share their choices this week.
What I'm watching: I finished "Spenser Confidential" on Netflix and it’s what you want to find in a buddy-buddy cop movie. The film stars Mark Wahlberg, who plays an ex-convict and an ex-cop who tries to solve the mystery of two murdered Boston policemen. Spenser teams up with Hawk, a fighter at a local boxing gym, to get to the bottom of the problem. The movie also features stand-up comedian Iliza Shlesinger, who plays Spenser's ex-girlfriend with a heavy Boston accent. Singer Post Malone also makes his acting debut.
What I'm reading: I'm reading a pair of books. The first one is "Eddie Olczyk: Beating the Odds in Hockey and in Life" by former Olympic hockey player Eddie Olczyk. Olczyk recalls his hockey career as a player, coach and broadcaster. He also gives an inside look at the moments when Olczyk was diagnosed with cancer. There is also a Sioux City reference in the book. Olczyk has had two sons play for the Musketeers, Eddie Jr. and Tommy. Eddie Sr. has visited the city to watch them play.
The other book I'm reading is "Seven Days in Augusta: Behind the Scenes at the Masters" by Mark Cannizzaro. Last week was supposed to be Masters week in Augusta, Georgia -- now moved back to November -- and Cannizzaro provides readers a behind-the-scenes look at Augusta National with a twist. Cannizzaro gives readers what happens at the Masters on a day-by-day basis.
What I'm streaming: Even with no sports going on, I'm finding I'm watching very little classic replays of games. Sure, I'm watching some here and there, but to avoid the monotony of that, I watch game shows. Some game shows I'm watching on YouTube are "25 Words or Less," "Supermarket Sweep," "What's My Line?" and clips from "Family Feud."
