Working from home: What I'm watching, reading, streaming

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Sioux City Journal newsroom staffers are now working from home. They continue to be just as busy interviewing, writing and editing during their work hours, but, like many of you, they've been filling their off hours with books, films, TV shows, videos and music. We'll share their choices this week.

What I'm watching: I finished "Spenser Confidential" on Netflix and it’s what you want to find in a buddy-buddy cop movie. The film stars Mark Wahlberg, who plays an ex-convict and an ex-cop who tries to solve the mystery of two murdered Boston policemen. Spenser teams up with Hawk, a fighter at a local boxing gym, to get to the bottom of the problem. The movie also features stand-up comedian Iliza Shlesinger, who plays Spenser's ex-girlfriend with a heavy Boston accent. Singer Post Malone also makes his acting debut.