Writer Mick Herron’s ‘Slow Horses’ are spies for our times

Juliet Grames, Herron’s American editor, calls his books “smart, sophisticated takes on real-world problems, but with sly humor that cuts through the darkness.”

Violence, usually senseless, often erupts in Herron’s books, but it’s offset by a large dose of mordant wit. His cleverly plotted page-turners are driven by dialogue that bristles with one-liners.

Much of the humor comes from Herron's sharp eye for the way bureaucracies, whether corporate or clandestine, function and malfunction. The world of Slough House is closer to “The Office” than to 007.

“I have no experience of the covert world," Herron said. “But I have worked in offices. And I’ve worked for a company that ended up being part of a much bigger company. And what I’ve noticed is that the larger an organization gets, the more dysfunctional it becomes.

“I wanted to show a world where bad things happen because people make errors. And that’s the basis of the series, because all the people in Slough House have made errors of one sort or another. But also it just seems to me it’s how the world works.”