WWE at Tyson

The WWE will appear at the Tyson Events Center at 7:30 p.m. April 22. 

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- For the first time in more than two years, the WWE will make an appearance at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City at 7:30 p.m. April 22. 

WWE stars AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan will appear in a triple-threat match. Asuka will wrestle Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women's Championship. 

According to a press release from Spectra, tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets can be obtained online at tysoncenter.com, or by calling 855-333-8771 or visiting the Tyson box office. 

