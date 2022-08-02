 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Yankees' Gallo sent to Dodgers after disappointing year, Tiger Woods turns down millions for LIV Golf, and more trending news

Here's a look at trending news for today, Aug. 2:

Joey Gallo

NEW YORK (AP) — Joey Gallo’s unproductive tenure with the New York Yankees ended when he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday for minor league right-hander Clayton Beeter.

The 28-year-old outfielder was acquired from Texas on July 29 last year and hit .159 for the Yankees with 25 homers, 46 RBIs and 194 strikeouts in 421 at-bats. He was booed repeatedly by fans at Yankee Stadium, lost playing time in recent weeks to Matt Carpenter and became superfluous when New York acquired Andrew Benintendi from Kansas City last week.

“I have a lot of respect for how he worked, how he carried himself," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “A lot of us really feel for the situation he was in and the burden he felt and carried."

Read more about it here:

Tiger Woods turned down $700-$800 million offer to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, says CEO Greg Norman

Tiger Woods turned down an offer worth approximately $700-$800 million to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, according to the tour's CEO Greg Norman.

Tiger Woods

During an interview on Fox News that aired on Monday, former world No. 1 Norman was asked by Tucker Carlson if it was true that Woods was offered $700-$800 million to join the LIV Golf series.

"That number was out there before I became CEO," Norman replied. "So, that number's been out there, yes. Look, Tiger's a needle mover, right?

"So, of course, you're going to look at the best of the best. They had originally approached Tiger before I became CEO, so, yes, that number is somewhere in that neighborhood."

Find out more info here:

'Bullet Train' moves plenty fast, but it's a thrill ride you can afford to miss

Brad Pitt stars in "Bullet Train."

'Bullet Train'

"Bullet Train" certainly moves at an appropriately brisk pace, with Brad Pitt heading a sprawling cast. But the breakneck action is offset by a smart-alecky tone that proves both uneven and occasionally too cute for its own good, along with a mashup of styles -- from the music to the visuals -- that comes across like a Quentin Tarantino wannabe, with a dash of "Deadpool" for good measure.

That latter influence shouldn't be surprising, since director David Leitch oversaw the "Deadpool" sequel, in addition to toiling in the "John Wick" and "Fast & Furious" franchises. The Tarantino echoes are also heightened by Pitt's presence, having shown off his playfully macho side in that director's films, most recently winning an Oscar for "Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood."

Read more of the review here:

***

Get more of today's trending topics here:

Naomi Judd

Mystikal

Dane Cook

This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Aug. 2

Biden: Killing of al-Qaida leader is long-sought 'justice'
National Politics
AP

Biden: Killing of al-Qaida leader is long-sought 'justice'

  • By MATTHEW LEE, NOMAAN MERCHANT and AAMER MADHANI - Associated Press
  • Updated
President Joe Biden has announced that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul. Biden is hailing the operation as delivering “justice” while expressing hope that it brings “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. The president said in a Monday evening address from the White House that U.S. intelligence officials tracked al-Zawahri to a home in downtown Kabul where he was hiding out with his family. The president approved the operation last week and it was carried out Sunday. Al-Zawahri and Osama bin Laden plotted the 9/11 attacks.

US House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, defying Beijing
National Politics
AP

US House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, defying Beijing

  • By HUIZHONG WU, EILEEN NG and LISA MASCARO - Associated Press
  • Updated
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Taiwan. She is the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China, which quickly announced that it would conduct military maneuvers in retaliation for her presence. Pelosi arrived aboard a U.S. Air Force passenger jet and was greeted on the tarmac at Taipei’s international airport by Taiwan’s foreign minister and other Taiwanese and American officials. She posed for photos before her motorcade whisked her unseen into the parking garage of her hotel. Her visit has ratcheted up tension between China and the United States.

More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns
National
AP

More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns

  • By REBECCA REYNOLDS - Associated Press
  • Updated
Another round of rainstorms are hitting flooded Kentucky mountain communities. The rain fell Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37, and hundreds of others remain unaccounted for. Radar indicated that up to 4 more inches of rain fell Sunday. The National Weather Service warns that slow-moving showers and thunderstorms could provoke more flash flooding through Tuesday morning.

Russia brands Ukrainian steel plant defenders terrorists
Business
AP

Russia brands Ukrainian steel plant defenders terrorists

  • By SUSIE BLANN and SUZAN FRASER - Associated Press
  • Updated
Russia’s Supreme Court has declared Ukraine’s Azov Regiment a terrorist organization. That designation could lead to terror charges against some of the captured fighters who made their last stand inside Mariupol’s shattered steel plant. Russian forces and their allies are holding an estimated 1,000 Azov fighters prisoner, many since their surrender in mid-May. Russian authorities have opened criminal cases against them, accusing them of killing civilians. The addition of terrorism charges could mean even longer prison sentences and fewer rights. The Azov Regiment dismissed the high court ruling, accusing Russia of “looking for new excuses and explanations for its war crimes.” It urged the U.S. and others to declare Russia a terrorist state.

Man who stormed Capitol with gun gets longest prison term
National Politics
AP

Man who stormed Capitol with gun gets longest prison term

  • By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN - Associated Press
  • Updated
A Texas man convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, helmet and body armor has been sentenced to seven years and three months in prison. The sentence imposed Monday is the longest so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. Prosecutors said Guy Reffitt told fellow members of the Texas Three Percenters militia group that he planned to drag House Speaker Nancy Pelosi out of the Capitol building by her ankles, “with her head hitting every step on the way down,” according to a court filing. Reffitt was the first person to go on trial for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

Arizona GOP primary tests power of Trump's election lies
National Politics
AP

Arizona GOP primary tests power of Trump's election lies

  • By JONATHAN J. COOPER - Associated Press
  • Updated
The Republican Party’s embrace of Donald Trump’s election lies is being tested in Arizona. Voters on Tuesday are choosing between candidates who say they wouldn’t have certified the results of the 2020 campaign and those who argue it’s time to move on. The Arizona races are poised to provide important clues about the GOP’s direction as the midterm primary season enters its final stretch this month. Other closely watched contests include the Republican contests for Michigan governor and Missouri senator. Voters in Kansas will be the first to decide on abortion rights since the U.S. Supreme Court revoked the right to terminate a pregnancy.

All eyes on ex-Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in Senate primary
National Politics
AP

All eyes on ex-Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in Senate primary

  • By SUMMER BALLENTINE and JIM SALTER - Associated Press
  • Updated
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens hopes to complete a stunning political comeback as voters narrow the field for a pivotal spot in the U.S. Senate. Republican Sen. Roy Blunt’s announcement in March 2021 that he would not seek a third term set off a frenzy for his job. With control of the Senate at stake, Democrats are hoping to pick up what should be a safe seat in red-state Missouri. Greitens, Attorney General Eric Schmitt and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler are seen as the leading contenders in the 21-person Republican primary Tuesday. The Democrats are led by 13-year Marine veteran Lucas Kunce and Trudy Busch Valentine, heiress to the Busch family beer fortune.

Latest primaries feature deniers for state election posts
National Politics
AP

Latest primaries feature deniers for state election posts

  • By BOB CHRISTIE - Associated Press
  • Updated
Republican primary voters in Arizona and Kansas are deciding whether to elevate loyalists to former President Donald Trump who support his false claims that he won the 2020 election and send them to the general election. The GOP primary elections for secretary of state on Tuesday are the latest this year to feature candidates who doubt the security of their states' elections despite the lack of evidence of any problems widespread enough to change the results. A secretary of state primary in Washington state includes one candidate who has made voter fraud claims without evidence.

House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump face primaries
National Politics
AP

House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump face primaries

  • By MICHELLE L. PRICE - Associated Press
  • Updated
Three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection are being challenged in Tuesday’s primary elections by rivals endorsed by the former president. The primaries for Reps. Peter Meijer, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse are the biggest test yet for GOP incumbents who broke with Trump after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last year. Trump has vowed revenge against the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him. In other races Tuesday, two Democratic incumbents in Michigan are competing in a newly drawn congressional district.

Brittney Griner back in Russian court on cannabis charge
World

Brittney Griner back in Russian court on cannabis charge

  • By JIM HEINTZ - Associated Press
  • Updated
American basketball star Brittney Griner is back in court for her trial for cannabis possession amid U.S. diplomatic efforts to secure her release. The WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist returned to court on Tuesday, a month after her trial began. She could face 10 years in prison if convicted. As her trial has progressed, the Biden administration has faced growing public pressure to get her released. In an extraordinary move, Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week spoke to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, urging him to accept a deal under which Griner and Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia on an espionage conviction, would go free.

Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4
National
AP

Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4

  • By NOAH BERGER and CHRISTOPHER WEBER - Associated Press
  • Updated
Authorities say two more bodies have been found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement that search teams discovered the bodies Monday at separate residences along State Route 96. Two bodies were also found Sunday inside a charred vehicle in the driveway of a home near the tiny unincorporated community of Klamath River.  More than 100 homes, sheds and other buildings have burned in the McKinney Fire since it erupted last Friday.

At school shooter's trial, families recall lives lost
National
AP

At school shooter's trial, families recall lives lost

  • By TERRY SPENCER - Associated Press
  • Updated
Family members from three of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s 17 victims gave heartrending testimony about how their 2018 deaths at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have affected their lives. The families of Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty and teacher Scott Beigel detailed Monday lost loves, lost moments and even fading memories. Oliver's sister glared at Cruz as she left the witness stand, while other families appeared not to look at him. Cruz pleaded guilty to the 17 murders that happened on Valentine's Day 2018. The jurors are deciding whether he will be sentenced to death or life without parole.

Beyoncé to remove offensive word from new song
Music

Beyoncé to remove offensive word from new song

  • The Associated Press
  • Updated
Beyoncé is the second artist to remove an offensive term for disabled people from a new song after complaints. Both Beyoncé and rapper Lizzo decided to remove the word “spaz” from their lyrics. The word is considered a derogatory reference for a form of cerebral palsy. Lizzo acknowledged her mistake in June after her song “Grrrls” used the word and re-released a new version without it. Beyoncé uses the word in her song “Heated," from her new record “Renaissance,” out Friday. Disability advocate Hannah Diviney, who pointed out Lizzo’s lyrics, wrote that hearing the word again used by Beyoncé “felt like a slap in the face."

Norman says Tiger Woods turned down $700-800M Saudi offer
National
AP

Norman says Tiger Woods turned down $700-800M Saudi offer

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
Tiger Woods turned down a Saudi offer Greg Norman says was in the neighborhood of $700 million to $800 million. Norman confirmed a figure he previously told the Washington Post. Norman was speaking to Fox News' Tucker Carlson for an interview aired Monday night. The interview took place Sunday at Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey. That's where the third LIV Golf Invitational was held. Norman says he wasn't the CEO of LIV Golf when Woods got the offer. Woods has spoken out against the Saudi-funded league. He says players who sign are turning their backs on the PGA Tour.

 

