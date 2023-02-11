For much of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” the stage version of Harper Lee’s best-selling novel, Yeagel T. Welch sits in silence.

He plays Tom Robinson, the Black man accused of raping a white woman. “I don’t have the agency to respond until I get on the stand,” Welch says. “And then, more than anything, it’s terrifying. It’s like walking a very thin tightrope because you can’t come across too strong.”

Set in 1930s Alabama, the story recalls the era of racial injustice and the need for tolerance. Atticus Finch, the attorney who defends Robinson, is one of the few people in town who believes him. In a 1962 movie, Gregory Peck won an Oscar for playing Finch, setting him up as one of the most memorable characters in film history.

When writer Aaron Sorkin adapted the book for the stage, Finch was front and center – and a coveted character for actors to play. Jeff Daniels starred in the original; Ed Harris and Greg Kinnear followed him and, now, Richard Thomas stars in the touring production with Welch.

“What you see is what you get,” Welch says of Thomas. “He’s the most welcoming person – the sweetest, nicest man – and one of the best scene partners a person could ask for.”

Now playing at Omaha’s Orpheum Theater, “To Kill a Mockingbird” won Tonys when it was on Broadway and gave Welch another take on the classic story. “I was in another production that went around for years,” he says. “But Aaron Sorkin decided to make it a little more true to the book. He takes a piece of the story that is really relevant for today and still manages to weave in and out all of the zany characters that you get from the book.” Interestingly, “Tom Robinson only has two chapters in that book. When I saw that they were auditioning I said, ‘Well, I think I could do him.’ It called to me.”

Cast before the pandemic, Welch got to do the show on Broadway before theaters shut down. “My fingers were always crossed that it would come back,” he says. “But it was scary. When we originally left, we were told we were going to take a week off and be back in rehearsal the following Monday. And, then, it was like, ‘No, it’s probably going to be four weeks.’ This went on for a year and a half.”

When “Mockingbird” returned, much had changed.

Following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, an “impassioned involvement” moved the audience. Since then, there have been other examples of racial injustice across the country.

As Welch crosses the nation with the show, he knows audiences will respond differently. “Some communities are quieter, but they’re having a similar experience to others. People are on the same page – they can see that this is wrong, which is a testament to the fact that America has grown. But it’s still there.”

To Kill a Mockingbird Atticus Finch (Richard Thomas) defends Tom Robinson (Yaegel T. Welch) in "To Kill a Mockingbird."

Cellphones, Welch says, helped those wrongly accused prove they weren’t lying. “They say Tom Robinson died because he was trying to jump a fence. Now, if we had a camera, we could prove that a one-armed man doesn’t climb a fence, you know?”

While Welch was last in Omaha in “The Play That Goes Wrong,” a highly choreographed farce, he’d like to follow “Mockingbird” with a role on a television series. “I have this vision of me being on a show for seven seasons and growing a character from season one to season seven.

“But this,” he says of “Mockingbird,” “this is a privilege. It’s a necessary story.”