TEA, S.D. — The Vermillion boys 4x800 relay team took the first finals event of the South Dakota Class A state track and field meet Friday in the first day of the two-day meet.
Finishing with a time of 8 minutes, 17 seconds, the Tangers unit won with a time just over a second better than runner-up West Central. Justin Sorensen, Ben Finnegan, Jakob Dobney and Tommy Nikkel ran on the winning Tanager quartet.
Elk Point-Jefferson had a big impact on the shot put and discus events in both the boys and girls events, as both Kenny Curry and Drake Peed finishing in the top two in both events.
Curry unfurled a throw of 136 feet, 8 inches, in the discus to win the Class A girls event by nearly 10 feet better than runner-up Gracelyn Leisth of Hamlin. Curry also took runner-up honors in the shot put with a 41-11.5 effort in and event won by Kellyn Kortemeyer of Custer who had a throw of 43-1.25.
Peed was second in both the Class A shot put and discus to Nash Hutmacher of Chamberlain. Peed ended up tied with a 54-1 toss in the shot put but Hutmacher got the win with a better second-best throw.
Peed also had a 145-7 throw in the discus, just under three feet shy of Hutmacher's winning 148-3 effort. Teammate also scored points for the Huskies in the triple jump, finishing third with a 42-3 effort.
The Huskies are fourth in the girls standings with 18 points behind leader Custer who has 39. The EP-J boys are second with 27 points behind leader Lennox (33).
Parker Moss and Gunner Gunderson of Dakota Valley advanced to the 110 hurdle finals with the sixth and eighth fastest times. The Panther 4x200 relay team of Tadd Green, Zion Robinson, Cole Schulz and Nate Rice moved to the finals with a 1:32.40 preliminary time, third fastest. The Panther 4x400 team with a similar line up except for Eli Gaiani running in place of Nate Rice, also advanced to the final with the second fastest time (3:34.74).
Calli Davis of Elk-Point-Jefferson and Rachel Brady of Vermillion moved to the 400 meters with the seventh and eighth fastest prelim times.