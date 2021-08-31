Erik Chinander believes Husker defense played well, but 'this group has more'

Nebraska’s defense didn’t play poorly, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Tuesday. He’d even concede the D played well in a 30-22 loss at Illinois. Without mentioning names, Chinander said some guys played their best games as Huskers.
But there’s another level NU can reach.
“I think this group has more,” Chinander said. “We need to continue to demand excellence out of this group. They played a good football game. They had an opportunity to play an elite football game, and we weren’t quite ready to do it yet. And that’s on me. That’s disappointing.”
Especially frustrating was Illinois’ opening drive to start the second half that resulted in a 75-yard touchdown drive and ate up half of the third-quarter clock. Chinander credited Illinois for some of its third-quarter adjustments, which included a tricky jet sweep out of a tight set. But Monday with his players he drilled home the importance of starting a third quarter well.
“That’s definitely a trend that’s got to be corrected," Chinander said. "... It has to be a staple for us, it has to be taken as the most important drive of the game for us. We covered that (Monday). I hope the guys understand how important that situation is and how much intensity and execution has to be present on that drive.”
Chinander also talked to the team about outside linebacker Caleb Tannor’s roughing the passer and taunting penalties that negated an interception and eventually helped the Illini score their first touchdown of the game.
“You can’t do things around the quarterback you used to be able to do,” Chinander said. “And the (referees’) emphasis this year is on taunting. We need to celebrate with our teammates. Spontaneous celebration is one of the greatest things about college football, but we need to celebrate with our teammates and not make it about ‘me.’”
Chinander said NU has to take its game against Fordham seriously. Although the Rams showed a proclivity to throw the ball a lot in their spring season, Chinander cautioned anyone against the probability that Fordham will throw the ball often against NU.
Other quick notes from Tuesday's interviews:
- Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick had a slightly different tone than Scott Frost, who said NU had to throw out half its game plan when Illinois came out in a different defensive formation than the Huskers expected.
Lubick said the Nebraska staff met often in the last month to discuss contingencies. He cited execution as the bigger concern for NU’s struggles, not a lack of plays in the book.
“There were some specific things we had in the game plan versus odd (fronts) that we didn’t use, but we had enough other stuff,” Lubick said. “And then we didn’t always execute it the right way. But we also had plays that have answers versus multiple fronts, and our kids know what to do versus multiple coverages.”
Lubick said NU’s lack of a downhill running game offered a good example.
“Part of running the ball downhill is everybody’s got to win their 1-on-1 matchup,” Lubick said. “We’ve got to get better than that. There were times we did a decent job, but it wasn’t enough.”
- Outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson said he would have flagged Tannor for both penalties based on his interpretation of the rules.
- Cam Taylor-Britt will remain NU’s punt returner, and Zavier Betts will remain the Huskers’ kick returner.
- Why did several players — including running back Sevion Morrison — not play Saturday? Lubick said other guys were better in practice.
“At every position, you’re going to play the guys (who are) the most consistent,” Lubick said. “Not saying (Morrison) wasn’t consistent, but there were guys who were a little more consistent. It’s really that simple. Same thing at receiver, same thing at quarterback, same thing at the offensive line.”