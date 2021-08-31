Erik Chinander believes Husker defense played well, but 'this group has more'

Nebraska’s defense didn’t play poorly, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Tuesday. He’d even concede the D played well in a 30-22 loss at Illinois. Without mentioning names, Chinander said some guys played their best games as Huskers.

But there’s another level NU can reach.

“I think this group has more,” Chinander said. “We need to continue to demand excellence out of this group. They played a good football game. They had an opportunity to play an elite football game, and we weren’t quite ready to do it yet. And that’s on me. That’s disappointing.”

Especially frustrating was Illinois’ opening drive to start the second half that resulted in a 75-yard touchdown drive and ate up half of the third-quarter clock. Chinander credited Illinois for some of its third-quarter adjustments, which included a tricky jet sweep out of a tight set. But Monday with his players he drilled home the importance of starting a third quarter well.

“That’s definitely a trend that’s got to be corrected," Chinander said. "... It has to be a staple for us, it has to be taken as the most important drive of the game for us. We covered that (Monday). I hope the guys understand how important that situation is and how much intensity and execution has to be present on that drive.”