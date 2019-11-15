ERIN MURPHY: Debate about Iowa's first-in-nation status as old as caucus time

It took a little longer this time.

That a presidential candidate started it was a new wrinkle.

And so it was, that once again this past week we all engaged in that quadrennial discussion of whether Iowa should be the first state in the nation to formally weigh in on its presidential candidates.

Like the Olympics and mild winters, this discussion happens every four years. Iowans, by now, are accustomed to the debate.

Usually it’s a national columnist or TV pundit who re-ignites the debate by suggesting that Iowa should not be the state that leads off the presidential nominating process.

This time it was one of the candidates who is trying to win said state.

Julian Castro became honorary grand marshal of the 2019-2020 cycle’s version of the “Should Iowa Be First?” parade when, during a cable TV interview, he suggested that no, Iowa should not be first.

To be sure, that’s a bold campaign strategy for a candidate trying to win over voters in Iowa: to tell them they should no longer hold the privilege of going first.

The rest of the debate was predictable, only because we’ve had it before. A number of times. Again ... every four years.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up