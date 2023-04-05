Joni Ernst’s 2023 Roast and Ride

When: June 3. Rider check-in at 9:30 a.m. at Big Barn Harley-Davidson in Des Moines. Motorcycle ride 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Roast and rally from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Iowa State Fairgrounds, Animal Learning Center, in Des Moines.

Tickets: Tickets and more information about political contributions available at https://bit.ly/3UdYqv1.

Cost: Children age 12 and under get in free.