EUGENE ROBINSON: Derek Chauvin is on trial, not George Floyd

Blackwell played for the jury a cellphone video of Floyd's death. I've forced myself to watch it many times, but to me the clip is still almost unbearable. Chauvin has one hand in his pocket, in a posture of what looks like nonchalance, as he kneels on Floyd's neck for 4 minutes and 45 seconds while Floyd tells him 27 times that he can't breathe, calls out for his mother and begs for air, his repeated use of "please" a horrifying note of politeness in a scene of awful violence.

Then Floyd falls silent. But for an additional 4 minutes and 44 seconds, Chauvin keeps his knee on Floyd's neck -- even after other officers tell him they can no longer detect Floyd's pulse, even after an ambulance crew arrives.

Put legalisms aside for a moment and think about that. How could anyone treat a fellow human being with such little regard for his life? After he stopped moving -- after he stopped breathing -- Floyd obviously posed no threat to anyone, let alone to the heavily armed police officers who surrounded his inert body. But Chauvin keeps kneeling on his neck anyway. Why? To keep an obviously inert man immobile? Or to make a point to the bystanders, Black and White, who witnessed the whole thing?