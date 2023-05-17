CALENDAR
MUSIC
Galaxy at Storm'n Norman's, 7 p.m., May 20; Storm'n Norman's, 301 4th St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196.
Pieta Brown, 8 p.m., May 20; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Erik Koskinen, 8 p.m., May 26; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Facing a Changed World, March 16 to July 30; Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 20 to Sept. 3; Siouxland Artists: Annual Exhibition, May 4 to Aug. 6; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.
COMMUNITY
South Sioux City Public Library Book Sale, 1 p.m., May 27; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
HISTORICAL
NMM Special Exhibition "As Good As Gold: The First 50 Years", Jan. 20 to Dec. 30; National Music Museum, 414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450.
NMM Center for Preservation & Research Ribbon Cutting, 5 p.m. May 18; Center for Preservation and Research, 1225 Carr Street, Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Breathe Yoga & Meditation Class, 5:30 p.m., May 18, 23, 25, 30; 9 a.m. May 20, 27; Breathe Yoga & Meditation Center, 1551 Indian Hills Dr. Building C. Information: 712-293-4900.
Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus Rehearsal, 7 p.m., May 22, 29; Elevate Sergeant Bluff, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.
Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., May 25; Casey's Convenience Store, 4727 Southern Hills Drive. Information: 712-574-0934.