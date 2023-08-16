CALENDAR
MUSIC
The Wallflowers, 8 p.m., Aug. 19; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Matthew Curry - Blues Guitar, 8 p.m., Aug. 23; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Emo Night Brooklyn, 8 p.m., Aug. 25; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Gimme Gimme Disco, 8 p.m., Aug. 26; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 20 to Sept. 3; Teo Nguyen: Việt Nam Peace Project, Aug. 17 to Jan. 14; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.
People are also reading…
OUTDOORS
Coffee & Conservation, 10 a.m., Aug. 16; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
COMMUNITY
41st Annual Swap Meet & Flea Market Weekend, 8 a.m., Aug. 19, 20; Monona County Fairgrounds, 1201-1323 Gaukel Drive, Onawa, Iowa. Information: 712-423-2411.
6th Annual Monona County Veterans Memorial Car Show, 10 a.m., Aug. 20; Monona County Fairgrounds, 1201-1323 Gaukel Drive, Onawa, Iowa. Information: 712-423-2411.
Sound Bath: Creative Flow, 6 p.m., Aug. 22; The Expansion Center, 1119 4th St. Information: 605-232-8888.
StoneyBrook Suites Assisted Living Open House Ice Cream Social, 2 p.m., Stonebrook Suites Assisted Living, 301 Dakota Dunes Blvd., North Sioux City. Information: 605-242-0013.
Danbury Corn Days, Aug. 25, 26, 27; Danbury, Iowa. Information: 712-840-0327.
Commmunity Celebration - NMM Permanent Exhibitions Grand Reopening, 1 p.m., Aug. 26; National Music Museum, 414 East Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450
HISTORICAL
NMM Special Exhibition "As Good As Gold: The First 50 Years", Jan. 20 to Dec. 30; National Music Museum, 414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Sioux City Farmer's Market, 8 a.m., Aug. 16, 19, 23, 26; Tyson Event Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St.
Breathe Yoga & Meditation Class, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 17, 22, 24, 29; 9 a.m. Aug. 19, 26; Breathe Yoga & Meditation Center, 1551 Indian Hills Dr. Building C. Information: 712-293-4900.
Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus Rehearsal, 7 p.m., Aug. 21, 28; Elevate Sergeant Bluff, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.
Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 24; Casey's Convenience Store, 4727 Southern Hills Drive. Information: 712-574-0934.