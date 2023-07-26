CALENDAR
MUSIC
Wayne Baker Brooks - Chicago Blues Royalty, 8 p.m., July 26; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Volbeat with Special Guest Halestorm, 7 p.m., July 29; Battery Park, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Dame's Rocket, 8 p.m., July 29; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Maddie & Tae, 8 p.m., Aug. 4; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Facing a Changed World, March 16 to July 30; Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 20 to Sept. 3; Siouxland Artists: Annual Exhibition, May 4 to Aug. 6; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.
OUTDOORS
Coffee & Conservation, 10 a.m., July 26; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Pollinator Garden Seed Bombs, 6:30 p.m., July 27; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Whooo Are You?, 2 p.m., July 28; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Bug Safari, 10 a.m., July 29; Little Sioux Park, 1746 O'Brien Ave. Information: 712-258-0838.
Meet an Animal, 2 p.m., July 29; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Dorothy Pecaut Center Staff at the Woodbury County Fair, 2:30 p.m., Aug. 2-6; Woodbury County Fairgrounds, Fair St., Moville. Information: 712-258-0838.
COMMUNITY
South Sioux City Public Library Book Sale, 1 p.m., July 29; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
HISTORICAL
NMM Special Exhibition "As Good As Gold: The First 50 Years", Jan. 20 to Dec. 30; National Music Museum, 414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Sioux City Farmer's Market, 8 a.m., July 26, 29, Aug. 2, 5; Tyson Event Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St.
Breathe Yoga & Meditation Class, 5:30 p.m., July 27, Aug. 1, 3, 8; 9 a.m. July 29, Aug. 5; Breathe Yoga & Meditation Center, 1551 Indian Hills Dr. Building C. Information: 712-293-4900.
Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus Rehearsal, 7 p.m., July 31, Aug. 7; Elevate Sergeant Bluff, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.
Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., July 27; Casey's Convenience Store, 4727 Southern Hills Drive. Information: 712-574-0934.