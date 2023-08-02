CALENDAR
MUSIC
Lainey Wilson with Special Guest Kaitlin Butts, 7 p.m., Aug. 10; Battery Park, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Bywater Call - Southern Soul & Roots Rock, 8 p.m., Aug. 10; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Ludacris, 7 p.m., Aug. 12; Battery Park, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Mogen's Herors at Storm'n Norman's, 7 p.m., Aug. 12; Storm'n Norman's, 301 4th St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196.
Foghat: Road Fever Tour, 8 p.m., Aug. 12; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330 St., Sloan, Iowa. Information: 800-468-9466 x6128.
The Wallflowers, 8 p.m., Aug. 19; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 20 to Sept. 3; Teo Nguyen: Việt Nam Peace Project, Aug. 17 to Jan. 14; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.
OUTDOORS
Nature Tales, 10 a.m., Aug. 8; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Outdoor Yoga Class, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 9; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Coffee & Conservation, 10 a.m., Aug. 16; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
COMMUNITY
Clay County Fair, 12 p.m., Aug. 10, 11, 12; 515 High St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: sdclaycountyfair@gmail.com.
Relaxation Plant Alternatives for Mind & Body/Nukana, 6 p.m., Aug. 10; The Expansion Center, 1119 4th St. Information: 605-232-8888.
Sergeant Bluff Pioneer Valley Days, Aug. 11, 12; 903 East Topaz Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-943-9602.
Pop Up Shops @ The Expansion Center, 11 a.m., Aug. 12; The Expansion Center, 1119 4th St. Information: 605-232-8888.
41st Annual Swap Meet & Flea Market Weekend, 8 a.m., Aug. 19, 20; Monona County Fairgrounds, 1201-1323 Gaukel Drive, Onawa, Iowa. Information: 712-423-2411.
6th Annual Monona County Veterans Memorial Car Show, 10 a.m., Aug. 20; Monona County Fairgrounds, 1201-1323 Gaukel Drive, Onawa, Iowa. Information: 712-423-2411.
Sound Bath: Creative Flow, 6 p.m., Aug. 22; The Expansion Center, 1119 4th St. Information: 605-232-8888.
SPORTING
United Way of Siouxland's Pickleball for a Purpose, 9 a.m., Aug. 9; The Arena Sports Academy, 4501 Southern Hills Drive. Information: 712-255-3551.
HISTORICAL
NMM Special Exhibition "As Good As Gold: The First 50 Years", Jan. 20 to Dec. 30; National Music Museum, 414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Sioux City Farmer's Market, 8 a.m., Aug. 9, 12, 16; Tyson Event Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St.
Breathe Yoga & Meditation Class, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 10, 15, 17, 22; 9 a.m. Aug. 12, 19; Breathe Yoga & Meditation Center, 1551 Indian Hills Dr. Building C. Information: 712-293-4900.
Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 10; Casey's Convenience Store, 4727 Southern Hills Drive. Information: 712-574-0934.
Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus Rehearsal, 7 p.m., Aug. 14, 21; Elevate Sergeant Bluff, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.