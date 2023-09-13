CALENDAR
MUSIC
Amy Lavere & Will Sexton, 8 p.m., Sept. 14; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
An Evening with Kris Lager Solo, 8 p.m., Sept. 20; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
NMN Live! - Alice Shu-Yao, 12 p.m., Sept. 22; National Music Museum, 414 East Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Teo Nguyen: Việt Nam Peace Project, Aug. 17 to Jan. 14; Judy Onofrio: Deep Dive, Sept. 21 to Feb. 11; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.
OUTDOORS
Coffee & Conservation, 10 a.m., Sept. 13; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
THEATER
Brad Williams, 7 p.m., Sept. 14; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Reza, 6 p.m., 9 p.m., Sept. 22; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Disney On Ice: Into the Magic, 7 p.m., Sept. 22; 11 a.m., 3 p.m, 7 p.m., Sept. 23; 11 a.m., 3 p.m., Sept. 24; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
COMMUNITY
Party in the Park, 9 a.m., Sept. 16; 4005 Morningside Ave. Information: 712-276-5333.
Boogie & Bid to Benefit Deb McNary, 2 p.m., Sept. 16; The Armory, 603 Princeton St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 712-204-4151.
Okoberfest at Jefferson Beer Supply, 12 p.m., Sept. 23; Jefferson Beer Supply, 202 Main St., Jefferson, S.D. Information: 605-966-5829.
Nature Calls, 6 p.m., Sept. 23; Soux City Convention Center, 801 4th St. Information: 712-258-0838.
HISTORICAL
NMM Special Exhibition "As Good As Gold: The First 50 Years", Jan. 20 to Dec. 30; National Music Museum, 414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Sioux City Farmer's Market, 8 a.m., Sept. 13, 16, 20, 23; Tyson Event Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St.
Breathe Yoga & Meditation Class, 5:30 p.m.,Sept. 14, 19, 21, 26; 9 a.m. Sept. 16, 23; Breathe Yoga & Meditation Center, 1551 Indian Hills Dr. Building C. Information: 712-293-4900.
Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., Sept. 14; Casey's Convenience Store, 4727 Southern Hills Drive. Information: 712-574-0934.
Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus Rehearsal, 7 p.m., Sept. 18, 25; Elevate Sergeant Bluff, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.
Beginner Linedance Class, 7 p.m., Sept. 18, 25; Northeast Nebraska Senior Center, 1501 W 29th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-276-6694.
Country Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., Sept. 21; Northeast Nebraska Senior Center, 1501 W 29th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-276-6694.