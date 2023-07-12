CALENDAR
MUSIC
CJ Ryder & The Pastmasters at Storm'n Norman's, 7 p.m., July 15; Storm'n Norman's, 301 4th St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196.
George Thorogood and the Destroyers, 7:30 p.m., July 19; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Maddie Poppe, 8 p.m., July 22; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Bad Actors - Glue - Ghosts of Patrick Swayze, 9 p.m., July 22; Marty's Tavern, 1306 Court St.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Facing a Changed World, March 16 to July 30; Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 20 to Sept. 3; Siouxland Artists: Annual Exhibition, May 4 to Aug. 6; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.
OUTDOORS
Outdoor Yoga Class, 5:30 p.m., July 12; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Reptiles Program, 10 a.m., July 15; Brown's Lake-Bigelow Park, 722 Bigelow Park Road, Salix, Iowa. Information: 712-258-0838.
Make & Take Craft, 2 p.m., July 15; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Nature Hike, 10 a.m., July 22; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Bug Safari, 10 a.m., July 22; Southwood Conservation Area, 3402 330th St., Smithland, Iowa. Information: 712-258-0838.
RAGBRAI Kickoff Concert & Bike Expo, 10 a.m., July 22; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
Meet an Animal, 2 p.m., July 22; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Open Kayak, 10 a.m., July 25; Southwood Conservation Area, 3402 330th St., Smithland, Iowa. Information: 712-258-0838.
SPORTING
Mid-Step Services 9th Annual Golf Tournament, 11:15 a.m., July 14; Green Valley Golf Course, 4300 Donner Ave. Information: 712-274-2252.
HISTORICAL
NMM Special Exhibition "As Good As Gold: The First 50 Years", Jan. 20 to Dec. 30; National Music Museum, 414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Sioux City Farmer's Market, 8 a.m., July 12, 15, 19, 22; Tyson Event Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St.
Breathe Yoga & Meditation Class, 5:30 p.m., July 13, 18, 20, 25; 9 a.m. July 15, 22; Breathe Yoga & Meditation Center, 1551 Indian Hills Dr. Building C. Information: 712-293-4900.
Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus Rehearsal, 7 p.m., July 17, 24; Elevate Sergeant Bluff, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.
Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., July 13; Casey's Convenience Store, 4727 Southern Hills Drive. Information: 712-574-0934.