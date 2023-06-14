CALENDAR

MUSIC

NMM Live! Paul Imholte, 12 p.m. June 16; National Music Museum, 414 Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450.

The Expressions at Storm'n Norman's, 7 p.m., June 17; Storm'n Norman's, 301 4th St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196.

The Doobie Brothers: 50th Anniversary Tour, 8 p.m., June 17; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.

Wood Belly, 8 p.m., June 21; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.

NMM Live! Lynx Lynx, 12 p.m. June 23; National Music Museum, 414 Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450.

Back in Black: AC/DC Tribute, 8 p.m., June 24; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.

ART

Sioux City Art Center: Facing a Changed World, March 16 to July 30; Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 20 to Sept. 3; Siouxland Artists: Annual Exhibition, May 4 to Aug. 6; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.

OUTDOORS

Outdoor Yoga Class, 5:30 p.m., June 14; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

Pond Study, 10 a.m., June 17; Southwood Conservation Area, 3402 330th St., Smithland, Iowa. Information: 712-258-0838.

Coffee & Conservation, 10 a.m., June 21; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

Archery in the Park, 10 a.m., June 24; Snyder Bend Park, 2924 Snyder Bend Road, Salix, Iowa. Information: 712-258-0838.

THEATER

Nate Bargatze: The Be Funny Tour, 7 p.m., June 15; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

COMMUNITY

Simple Sewing, 5 p.m., June 14; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.

Good Will of the Great Plain 100-Year & Customer Appreciation Celebration, 11 a.m., June 15; Good Will of the Great Plains, 1116 Holton Dr., Le Mars, Iowa. Information: 712-258-4511.

Sound Bath: Recharge, 6 p.m., June 19; The Expansion Center, 1119 4th St. Information: 605-232-8888.

RibFest 2023, 12 p.m., June 24; Battery Park, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.

South Sioux City Public Library Book Sale, 1 p.m., June 24; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.

SPORTING

Young Leaders 11th Annual Caddyshack Golf Scramble, 12:30 p.m., June 16; Two Rivers Golf Club, 1250 Oak Tree Lane, North Sioux City. Information: 712-255-3551.

HISTORICAL

NMM Special Exhibition "As Good As Gold: The First 50 Years", Jan. 20 to Dec. 30; National Music Museum, 414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450.

CONTINUING EVENTS

Sioux City Farmer's Market, 8 a.m., June 14, 17, 21, 24; Tyson Event Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St.

Breathe Yoga & Meditation Class, 5:30 p.m., June 15, 20, 22, 27; 9 a.m. June 17, 24; Breathe Yoga & Meditation Center, 1551 Indian Hills Dr. Building C. Information: 712-293-4900.

Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus Rehearsal, 7 p.m., June 19, 26; Elevate Sergeant Bluff, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.

Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., June 22; Casey's Convenience Store, 4727 Southern Hills Drive. Information: 712-574-0934.