Power Praise Aerobics Summer Session, Morningside Lutheran, 700 So. Martha St, Sioux City. Fun aerobic dances set to uplifting Christian Music. Many different dance styles incorporated. Exercise body, soul & spirit. Women of all ages and fitness levels. Working-out has never been so fun! Please call 202-5052 before dropping in on a class as location occasionally changes. 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. Johnell Peterson, 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com/aerobic-dance .

Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. Each class includes 10 minute warm-up followed by varying exercises targeting entire body and concludes with stretching. Must bring own weights and mat. Weights are optional. Always call 712-202-5052 or check website for possible changes in venue before dropping in on a class. 5:25 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. Johnell Peterson, 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com/strength-tone .

Exploration Wednesdays, Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. During each 45-minute weekly activity, kids will explore a person or event from the Lewis & Clark Expedition. "Campfire Stories" at 10 a.m. will be open to kids first grade and younger. "Junior Explorers" at 11 a.m. will be open to kids second grader and older. Campfire Stories• "Wobbly Wagons & Adventures," June 5: tales of western travel; and frontier-themed games;• "Frontier Cooking," June 12: a frontier snack, a story about a ferocious storm, and some special ingredients;• "Who was Sacagawea and Pomp?" June 19: a lesson about Sacagawea, the expedition's Native interpreter, and her son, Pomp;• "Hurdles on the Trail," June 26: outdoor fun dodging obstacles inspired by the Louisiana Territory.Junior Explorers• "Games on the Trail," June 5: frontier toys and games, including the popular "whirligig";• "Captains Cook-Off," June 12: hands-on cooking inspired by a frontier favorite;• "Petticoats & Work Boots," June 19: women's lasting impact on the expedition;• "Keeping Up with the Captains," June 26: a test of strength and speed that would challenge even Lewis & Clark. 10 a.m. Sara Olson, 712-224-5242.