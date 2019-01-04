Former Minnesota Vikings football player Jared Allen, second from left, stands with his three curling teammates, from left, Michael Roos, Keith Bullock and Marc Bulger after practice for a competition in Blaine, Minn. Allen retired from NFL football in 2015 and wasn't ready to give up on the competition he'd come to enjoy as a five-time All-Pro in a 12-year career. His solution: Make it to the 2022 Olympics _ in curling. Less than a year later, he and the three who have never curled before will attempt to qualify for the U.S. championships against curlers who have been throwing stones for most of their lives.