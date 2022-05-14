Suicide deaths in Nebraska dropped during pandemic, but experts keeping eye on trends

Quinn Lewandowski's graduating class at Aurora High School was relatively small -- just under 100 students.

But in the years that followed, loss seemed to define the class of 2005. Three of Lewandowski's classmates died by suicide, including one of his good friends.

"At first it's kind of a shock because it was so sudden and out of the blue, like to the point where you don't believe it. Kind of that stage of grief or denial. But it was something that really kind of left its mark on me," he said.

So in 2016, Lewandowski, a senior research specialist at the University of Nebraska Public Policy Center, got involved with the Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition. The coalition aims to increase awareness while decreasing stigma.

Lewandowski now serves as president of the coalition at a crucial time for suicide prevention and awareness as the long-term effects of the pandemic on people's mental health begin to emerge.

Suicide deaths in Nebraska dropped in the immediate wake of the pandemic. In 2020, there were 283 suicide deaths statewide, down 8% from the previous year, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of suicides nationally in 2020 -- just under 46,000 -- was 3% lower than in 2019.

Since federal data on suicide typically lags 12-18 months behind, advocates say it's unclear if the trend will continue. Lewandowski said rates often drop following major disasters, such as the 2019 floods in Nebraska, before experiencing an uptick.

"After the impact of a disaster, oftentimes there's that community togetherness -- whether it be a flood or a pandemic -- you kind of see that resilience bump up, and then there's a crash," he said.

Younger people have been hit especially hard during the pandemic, and experts are watching closely as depression, anxiety and suicide attempts have increased among young people in the wake of COVID-19. Suicide is already the second-leading cause of death among people ages 10-14 and 25-34, according to CDC data.

In Lincoln, suicide attempts among people age 10-24 increased by 11% in 2021, according to police data, although the rate of completion has continued to trend downward.

Rates in rural Nebraska tend to be higher. From 2016-2020, health departments in Lancaster and Douglas counties reported suicide rates of around 13 per 100,000 people. That figure ranges anywhere from 16-20 per 100,000 people living in health district's outside Nebraska's metro areas.

Jennifer Sparrock, president of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's Nebraska chapter, hopes shifting conversations about mental health -- especially among young people -- will turn those numbers around. The foundation has a goal of decreasing suicides among all age groups by 20% nationwide over the next three years.

"It's so interesting to me to listen to people in that age group. It seems much more normalized to say, 'I'm going to see my therapist,'" Sparrock said.

In February the Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition rolled out a new app called My Companion, designed to help young people manage their mental health and prevent suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention also offers a curriculum called Gizmo for elementary students, which teaches children age-appropriate ways to look after their mental health.

Sparrock and Lewandowski also say the introduction of a new, three-digit suicide hotline number this summer will hopefully save lives.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is moving from its 10-digit number -- 800-273-8255 -- to 988 this July. The new number will also feature a texting option.

Lewandowski also said prevention can be as easy as checking in on friends, family members, coworkers and others. For him, working to prevent suicide is a way to find light in the darkness.

"I think it really helps me honor the memory of those that I've lost," he said.

