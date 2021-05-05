NURSES: Dr. Jackie Barber, Morningside College

Name: Dr. Jackie Barber
Education: St. Luke's School of Nursing (diploma RN); Morningside College (bachelor's of science in nursing); Creighton University (master's of science in nursing); College of St. Mary (doctorate in health professional education)
Years in the nursing profession: 28
Current employer: Morningside College and Continue Care Home Infusion
Why did you want to be a nurse?
When I was in the eighth grade, I spent the summer with a friend while her mother was dying of cancer. We spent the entire summer in her living room talking to her, watching TV with her, and being with her as she died. I remember how precious that moment was, to be there while she died, comforting my friend and thinking how beautiful it was to feel important and that I got to be there and that I did make a difference with just my “presence” of being there. I got to be there for them during the hardest moment of their lives. I learned at a young age that being there for someone and that presence is by far more powerful than words or actions. That is when I knew I wanted to be a nurse.
What makes the job rewarding?
Teaching nursing is my passion. I can’t imagine doing anything else. Early in my nursing career, I would think about how rewarding I thought the nursing profession was. I found that having a presence in a person’s life when they were the most vulnerable impacted my need to care for people; however I felt that I was still missing something to complete my role as a professional nurse. Then I thought that if I could change the practice of nursing my career would be fulfilled. And that is when I came to the conclusion that by teaching nursing, I could truly impact the profession of nursing. And I was right!
I love being a nurse! The most rewarding aspect of my career is getting to know people. I love how people are so diverse and how knowing them shapes my own experiences and views. I thrive on making connections with people. I hope we all can spread kindness and compassion. I have felt my nursing career has always been meaningful and rewarding. I love caring for patients, families and communities, but I also wanted to contribute to the nursing profession by mentoring future nurses.
What role do nurses play in health care?
In the provision of care, nurses often serve as an educator, navigator, collaborator, consultant and advocator. Nurses serve as educators for both patients and peers. Nurses educate on health promotion and disease prevention. By educating patients and families, nurses can help individuals make decisions and become participants in their own health care choices. In order to learn, patients need freedom and independence to navigate through life changes and challenges to critically evaluate new situations and make decisions. Nurses serve as navigators, helping patients and families find their way through the health care system and understand complex terminology, treatment plans, and outcomes.
One of the biggest role a nurse plays is serving as an advocate for patients and families. Patients often do not understand the complexity of health care or their treatment plan and find it difficult to ask questions or seek further information. Nurses advocate for their patients to help ensure the best care is provided and that the patient’s needs, concerns and wishes are being addressed.
What was your most challenging time in the profession?
I cannot really say what my most challenging time in my nursing profession was. I think, like everything else, challenges come and go. There are many situations that cannot be changed or don’t have the best outcome regardless how hard you try to make things better. The challenge is what you learn from the experience and how you choose to persevere.
I have cared for many patients of all ages experiencing difficulties with complex illnesses, loss of loved ones and death and dying. Each situation is unique and does not compare to others. It is always a challenge to balance both personal and professional values, beliefs and experiences so that the care delivered is not biased, but truly what’s best for the patient. Nurses need to know it is OK to cry along the side of patients and families.
What do you want others to know about the profession?
Nursing is a highly rewarding profession where you can make a difference in people’s lives.
Why should someone become a nurse?
It is a fabulous career where you are highly respected and often times viewed as someone’s hero! Nurses are in great demand and will continue to be needed throughout the health care setting. Nurses make a difference in people’s lives. It is one of the few professions where you can do so many different things and work in so many different places. Nursing can be whatever you want it to be with endless possibilities!
What don’t patients realize about medicine?
There is a lot of work and education that goes into being a nurse. Nurses work hard in their studies to become critical thinkers so they can apply clinical judgment to provide safe quality care. Nurses have passion and commitment because they do sacrifice to give their all.
Who has been instrumental in your success?
I attribute my success to so many people. My mother, father and brothers for raising me to be honest, kind, hardworking and to just be a good person. My husband, son and daughter for always supporting me in all the things I wanted to do and believing I could do it. They are my greatest believers! My friends for always having my back and accepting me as I am. My colleagues for playing a part in my professional development by supporting my ideas, even the “not so great” ideas. My mentors who role modeled great leadership, teaching me that it is OK to celebrate success and accept failure, and that great leaders will have both.
Describe a typical day.
I do not think there is ever a typical day as a nurse. Ask any nurse and he or she will tell you the same. My day as a nurse changes from minute to minute. One minute I am caring for patients in the home setting, giving them their IV medication or teaching their family members how to provide care to their loved ones as they prepare for death. Then on to the next minute of teaching senior BSN nursing students about community health or graduate students on how to promote change within a health care system. Just in time for the next minute to plan and coordinate with others on how to implement a COVID testing and vaccination center to address a global pandemic or volunteering to give vaccines to keep our community safe. Another moment is spent on writing a letter to legislators, urging them to support legislation that promotes safe patient care. While the next moment might be on chairing an organization that promotes delivery of quality nursing education to ensure a prepared nursing workforce.