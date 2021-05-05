NURSES: Jennifer Kuiken, Happy Siesta Health Care Center

Caring for the elderly population as a teenager definitely came with its share of challenges. I experienced things most teenagers do not. But I also got a glimpse into a world generations before my own that taught me about a much simpler time. I learned about gratitude, appreciation, dignity, faith and humility. I was there for many people’s toughest days. They became family. I would hug them when they were sad, comfort them when they were in pain, maintain their dignity while helping them do tasks I took for granted, and hold their hand when they were at the end of their journey. It felt so natural to go onto nursing school after I graduated. I really did not give it much thought. It was like it was just what I was supposed to do. Twenty-five years later, I still work at that same nursing home.