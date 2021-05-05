NURSES: Jennifer Kuiken, Happy Siesta Health Care Center

Name: Jennifer Kuiken
Education: Bachelor's in nursing, currently pursuing master's in nursing
Years in the profession: 25
Current employer: Happy Siesta Health Care Center, Remsen, Iowa
Why did you want to be a nurse?
As a 16-year-old in a very small community, there weren’t many options for employment. The local nursing home was hiring CNAs for $5.35 per hour, which was a lot at the time for the options we had. So that’s what I did.
Caring for the elderly population as a teenager definitely came with its share of challenges. I experienced things most teenagers do not. But I also got a glimpse into a world generations before my own that taught me about a much simpler time. I learned about gratitude, appreciation, dignity, faith and humility. I was there for many people’s toughest days. They became family. I would hug them when they were sad, comfort them when they were in pain, maintain their dignity while helping them do tasks I took for granted, and hold their hand when they were at the end of their journey. It felt so natural to go onto nursing school after I graduated. I really did not give it much thought. It was like it was just what I was supposed to do. Twenty-five years later, I still work at that same nursing home.
What makes the job rewarding?
Being entrusted with the care of someone’s loved one is a huge responsibility and honor. I do not take that lightly. Working with the residents and their families on a plan of care that leads to their desired outcomes, whether that be rehab to home or transition to long term care, and being successful in that partnership is extremely rewarding to me. Nursing is a fulfilling career. You touch people’s lives with your daily work, more so than you ever realize. Your words and actions in a patient’s time of need will be remembered by that patient and family for years to come. And when you are recognized and thanked years later, that is heartwarming.
What role do nurses play in health care?
Nurses are the heart of health care. Regardless of the setting, we are the information gatherers, the problem solvers, the task doers, and the advocates for our patients. We look at our patients holistically and work with the doctors in creating a plan of care best suited to meet the needs of the whole person. In long term care settings, our observations, assessments, and reports to physicians are even more critical as the physician presence in the long-term care facilities is considerably less than in the hospital setting. This is especially true today as patients are discharged from hospitals earlier than they once were and have a higher level of acuity. Our assessment skills and nursing judgment calls can make the difference between life and death.
What was your most challenging time in the profession?
The nursing profession as a whole is constantly evolving. Long-term care nursing has evolved from its once "retirement home"’ setting where residents would walk in carrying a suitcase, to the more acute and rehab setting it is today. Having to keep up with that evolution has been a welcome challenge to me as I enjoy the constant push to learn more in the field of nursing.
That being said, the obvious answer to the most challenging time in nursing profession is the COVID pandemic. I can only speak for my fellow long term care nurse leaders, but the challenges of not only keeping our residents and staff safe and caring for those with COVID, but also keeping up with the sometimes daily changing recommendations and regulations, all while keeping our residents and their families happy, and ensuring our staff feel the immense gratitude we have for them, has proven to be the most stressful and challenging feat of my career thus far. I am beyond grateful that it appears we are on the "other side" of the storm.
What do you want others to know about the profession?
Being a nurse is an identity. It does not end at the completion of a shift. You are forever changed by this role. Your patients become a large part of your life and even become part of your family. The same goes for your coworkers. You experience things together that create unbreakable bonds.
Why should someone become a nurse?
Nursing is a career with such a broad range of options. If you are passionate about caring for others and you have a desire to have your work be more than a job, then nursing might be for you. If you desire to make a difference in people’s lives while adding joy and fulfillment to your own, you should become a nurse.
What don’t patients realize about medicine?
Patients might not realize that there is so much that occurs behind the scenes. There is a lot of collaboration and communication among the care team in researching and discussing best approaches to ensuring you have the best outcome. There are a lot of tears also. Nurses and doctors are human, and we often get attached to our patients and share in their emotions. We may care for you with a smile on our face after we have just provided final cares to the gentleman who passed in the next room. Medicine is riddled with emotion.
Who has been instrumental in your success?
First and foremost, my family. Being a director of nursing demands a lot of time and energy from me. My husband and children have been so understanding, especially during the last year when the "work/family" dynamic has been so off balance.
My work family deserves a lot of credit as well. I am blessed with a circle of staff who trust me to lead them and who desire to provide excellent patient care.
Describe a typical day.
Like many directors of nursing in long-term care, I do have an agenda for each day that includes tasks such as team meetings, audits to ensure thorough care delivery, reviewing potential admissions, following up with resident’s families on plans of care, supply auditing and procuring, ensuring staff scheduling is adequate, facility walk-throughs, staff interviews, policy reviews, and attending webinars for process improvement or education. The last year has also been overrun with tasks such as COVID testing and reporting, policy updating and staff education. My planned agenda is often trumped by impromptu events, though. Being a DON, you have to be able to multitask and handle all of the "small fires" and unexpected events that happen each day. From staffing challenges to assisting in resident status changes to supporting the staff when they are overwhelmed to troubleshooting a grievance to providing a listening ear or encouraging word during a stressful shift. No day goes as planned.
Are you a good patient? Or does working in health care change the way you view the profession?
I would say I am more patient as a patient because of my experience in health care. Because I know what goes on behind the scenes, I am more understanding of their workloads. Being a patient has not changed my view of the profession however it does give me a deeper understanding of how my own patients feel and helps me be a better nurse.