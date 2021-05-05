NURSES: Joan Greder, June E. Nylen Cancer Center

My desire to become a nurse was sparked by something my dad said to me when I was around 10 years old. He told me that he saw me being the type of person who would care deeply for and about people and could see me working with the elderly. As I grew older, I enjoyed science, anatomy and chemistry in high school and that ignited the flame to pursue a career in nursing. Specifically, for being an oncology nurse. That fire became an inferno when I interviewed for my first job out of nursing school and asked to be placed on the toughest floor in the hospital that was available; the HR department placed me on the oncology floor. This first placement on an oncology floor was in 1986. In the years since, I have found that oncology nursing is not what I do, but who I am.