NURSES: Shelby Petersen, Siouxland Community Health

What was your most challenging time in the profession?

This past year has been the most challenging time in my profession. Leading a large group of nurses, managing multiple clinics during this ongoing pandemic and fighting through struggles within my personal life have really presented challenges this year. During this year I have lost friends to their battles with illnesses, had many sick family members and have had to maintain the strength to continue to serve the patients of the community. Additionally, it has been challenging to help maintain and improve employee morale during such a troubling year. Overall, this year has presented both professional and personal challenges. However, each day I continue to place my best foot forward to serve our patients, and our community.

What do you want others to know about the profession?

The most important thing I would like to let other know about this profession, is that some days the work is extremely challenging. There will be days of frustration and there will be days of tears. However, so many pieces of this profession are rewarding beyond the challenging times.

Why should someone become a nurse?