NURSES: Shelby Petersen, Siouxland Community Health

Name: Shelby Petersen
Education: RN, BSN
Years in the nursing profession: 28
Current employer: Siouxland Community Health
Why did you want to be a nurse?
I decided to become a nurse because I am passionate about helping others and I really enjoy the field of medicine. Nursing is the type of position that requires a person who is extremely passionate about people, and it requires so many elements of servant leadership. These are qualities that I live by, so I believe that nursing was the perfect career for me. My older sister, Stacy, is also a nurse. Throughout my life, she served as a huge role model for me, and she was also part of the reason that I decided to become a nurse.
What makes the job rewarding?
There are many things about my job that make it extremely rewarding. One rewarding element is the fact that I have the opportunity to serve the under-served. On a daily basis, I have the opportunity to care for the most vulnerable and marginalized individuals in our community. These are people who, had we not been here for them, would have minimal access to care. Being able to help these people brings me joy.
In addition to this, my role allows me to go above and beyond the general scope of patient care. I am able to help patients with other little things that really improve their quality of life. I have the ability to help patients with food insecurities, housing resources and other community resources, that they may otherwise go without had our organization not been here. In my role I am able to do more than just the basic medical patient care task. I have the ability to deeply serve my community in many different ways, and this is extremely rewarding.
Another extremely rewarding element of my job is when I am able to build deep relationships with patients. I have cared for many patients from their childhood, all the way into their adult years. I get the privilege of seeing people grow personally and professionally and being able to have a positive impact on people’s lives is extremely rewarding for me.
What role do nurses play in health care?
I believe that nurses play an extremely important role in health care. We are true healers. We help heal at the patient bed side, we help heal in patient exam rooms, and during this pandemic we are faced with daily, we heal in parking lots, event centers, drive-through testing centers and anywhere else necessary. In nursing, we play the role of providing healing for people at any time, in any place and in any situation at hand.
What was your most challenging time in the profession?
This past year has been the most challenging time in my profession. Leading a large group of nurses, managing multiple clinics during this ongoing pandemic and fighting through struggles within my personal life have really presented challenges this year. During this year I have lost friends to their battles with illnesses, had many sick family members and have had to maintain the strength to continue to serve the patients of the community. Additionally, it has been challenging to help maintain and improve employee morale during such a troubling year. Overall, this year has presented both professional and personal challenges. However, each day I continue to place my best foot forward to serve our patients, and our community.
What do you want others to know about the profession?
The most important thing I would like to let other know about this profession, is that some days the work is extremely challenging. There will be days of frustration and there will be days of tears. However, so many pieces of this profession are rewarding beyond the challenging times.
Why should someone become a nurse?
I believe someone should become a nurse because it is the type of position that really allows you to help and serve others. If someone has a passion for helping others, building relationships and truly impacting lives, this is the career field for them.
What don’t patients realize about medicine?
I believe that, at times, patients don’t realize the importance of medicine. Specifically, things such as preventive medicine and preventive actions that they can take that can really make a difference in their health and their overall quality of life. This is an area that the field of medicine has a huge opportunity with. We have the opportunity to close the gaps that prevent patients from taking advantage of good preventive care measures to live healthier lives.
Who has been instrumental in your success?
There have been a few individuals who have instrumental in my career. One of these people is David Faldmo. Dave is our director of quality and is a practicing PA in our organization. I have worked closely with Dave for almost 28 years. His leadership and guidance have been so instrumental in my success. I worked with Dave as his nurse during the beginning of my career and he has helped me grow into the leader I am now as the director of clinic operations.
Another individual who has been extremely instrumental in my success is Mari Kaptain-Dahlen, the chief executive officer for our organization. Mari has provided me with so much leadership, guidance and support. She has allowed me to grow in my position and lead many initiatives. I am blessed to work with these two individuals and I am so thankful for all that they have done for me and my career.
Describe a typical day.
A typical day for me is never so typical. Each day presents various task including everything from general management tasks to executing COVID-19 tests to administering vaccinations. It could even include helping a patient receive a much-needed community resource. This is also what makes my job so rewarding. Each day could present new challenges, that give me the opportunity to grow and learn.
Are you a good patient? Or does working in health care change the way you view the profession?
I believe that I am a good patient. Part of working in health care really does give you deeper insight to the importance of taking care of your personal health. I believe that I have taken advantage of these insights for the most part.