Communicating with Vendors

During the planning phase of your wedding, you’re going to get to know your vendors very well. They will come to understand the most intricate plans of your special day and will be committed to making them all happen for you.
When it comes to communicating with them, your main goal should be staying on the same page all the way up to your wedding day. The last thing you want to happen is a mix-up about how many people your caterer will be serving or how many chairs you need for the ceremony.
Communication is key when it comes to wedding vendor management. Ask your vendors what their preferred method of communication is to minimize delays on important decisions and details. Make yourself available as much as possible in case a time-sensitive question comes up during the planning phase.
Organization is Critical
You will accrue multiple documents and emails from your vendors throughout the planning process. If you are sent digital files, be sure to print them out and keep all important documentation, including contracts, inside a labeled binder, drawer or box.
You’ll probably need to refer back to these documents as you continue through the planning process, so it’s imperative you have quick, easy access to them. When it comes to email, make sure you’re checking your inbox and even your spam folder frequently to make sure you’re not missing important messages. Create a wedding folder for an easy, convenient way to keep your emails organized.
Short on Time? Assign a Point of Contact
Dealing with multiple people can confuse the process in a hurry. If you’re not the one who will be managing interactions with your vendors, make sure to appoint someone as that key point of contact.
If you decide to hire a wedding planner, this is their role. If you are going with a smaller, more intimate wedding ceremony that doesn’t require a planner, ask someone on your bridal party or in your family if they can take on the task of helping bridge the gap between you and your vendors.
A single point of contact will help streamline the process and keep everyone on the same page.
