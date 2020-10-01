Communicating with Vendors

During the planning phase of your wedding, you’re going to get to know your vendors very well. They will come to understand the most intricate plans of your special day and will be committed to making them all happen for you.

When it comes to communicating with them, your main goal should be staying on the same page all the way up to your wedding day. The last thing you want to happen is a mix-up about how many people your caterer will be serving or how many chairs you need for the ceremony.

Communication is key when it comes to wedding vendor management. Ask your vendors what their preferred method of communication is to minimize delays on important decisions and details. Make yourself available as much as possible in case a time-sensitive question comes up during the planning phase.

Organization is Critical

You will accrue multiple documents and emails from your vendors throughout the planning process. If you are sent digital files, be sure to print them out and keep all important documentation, including contracts, inside a labeled binder, drawer or box.