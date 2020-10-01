Consider Wedding Insurance

Never has wedding insurance been such a hot topic than throughout the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Without much notice, many couples across the world were forced to improvise and change their plans when adjusting things for their big day. But what is wedding insurance and how can it help you reduce your risk of losing money when planning your wedding?

Basically, wedding insurance covers a problem with the venue or a supplier. It can also offer financial cover-age in the case of a key wedding party member falling ill.

You can work with your local insurance providers to look at the various options on the marketplace.

In most cases, depending on the type of coverage a couple takes out, a wedding will be covered by insurance policies for the following:

• A venue cancels on you.

• A supplier changes plans.

• Cancellation required due to a key guest not being able to attend due to poor health.

• Personal liability and legal expenses.

• Lost, stolen or damaged goods.

• COVID-19-related cancellations.

Protect Yourself