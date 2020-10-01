Embrace Technology

Technology is one of the greatest tools at our disposal today. That goes for everything from working online to educating your kids with videos and lesson plans. If used correctly, it can also elevate the wedding planning experience.

There are a slew of online companies offering digital solutions that can bring your wedding planning to the next level, while also making things easier and more convenient for you and your soon-to-be spouse.

BOOK A VENUE TOUR

Many venues will let you book a tour ahead of time, giving you a peak into their environment and atmosphere from the comfort of your own living room. This type of digital tour can even get your parents, grandparents or friends into the mix.

Ask any venue you are considering if they offer a virtual tour and start getting to know your options through the internet. Once you whittle down your list of favorites to a select few venue options, you can devote your time and energy to actually visit them for your final decision-making process.

TRY-ON SERVICES